Disney Banned Miley Cyrus From Singing Hannah Montana Songs

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her journey in the music industry following her departure from Hannah Montana, the hit Disney Channel series that made her a household name. In a recent interview on The Ringer podcast, the 32-year-old pop star and actress discussed the unique challenges she faced after stepping away from her teen idol role and the restrictions she encountered with her music.

Banned By Disney

In a shocking moment to fans, Miley Cyrus revealed the truth as to why she hasn’t sung her Hannah Montana songs since leaving the show.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music,” Cyrus shared. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean performing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball,’ wouldn’t have really made sense.

Though she felt the need to break free from her early image as a Disney star, the restriction of not being able to perform the songs tied to that era was still a difficult pill to swallow. “It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them,” she added, acknowledging the emotional weight of being cut off from music that had once been a huge part of her identity.

However, Cyrus’ relationship with Disney and her Hannah Montana legacy took a turn in August 2024, when she was inducted as a Disney Legend during a ceremony at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The moment marked a significant milestone in Cyrus’ career, both as a nod to her early success with Disney and as a sign of her evolution as an artist. “After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool,” Cyrus revealed during the interview, noting that the honor opened the door for her to reconnect with her past work.

A Happy Ending

The induction has allowed Cyrus to revisit some of the iconic songs from her Hannah Montana days, such as “The Best of Both Worlds,” blending her past and present in her performances. This momentous occasion not only celebrated her time with Disney but also marked a significant chapter in her ongoing musical journey, one where she’s been able to assert her independence while embracing the legacy that made her a star.

As Miley Cyrus continues to forge her own path in the music world, her candid reflections on her early career and the challenges of separating herself from her Disney roots provide fans with a deeper understanding of her evolution from teen star to pop icon.