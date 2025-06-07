Home » Featured

Disney Banned Miley Cyrus From Singing Hannah Montana Songs

in Featured, Movies & TV

Posted on by Eva Miller Leave a comment
Miley Cyrus smiling as Hannah Montana.

Credit: Disney

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her journey in the music industry following her departure from Hannah Montana, the hit Disney Channel series that made her a household name. In a recent interview on The Ringer podcast, the 32-year-old pop star and actress discussed the unique challenges she faced after stepping away from her teen idol role and the restrictions she encountered with her music.

Miley Cyrus raises a finger to her lips in a promotional shot for Hannah Montana.
Credit: Disney

Banned By Disney

In a shocking moment to fans, Miley Cyrus revealed the truth as to why she hasn’t sung her Hannah Montana songs since leaving the show.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music,” Cyrus shared. It’s not like I wanted to, I mean performing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball,’ wouldn’t have really made sense.

Though she felt the need to break free from her early image as a Disney star, the restriction of not being able to perform the songs tied to that era was still a difficult pill to swallow. “It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them,” she added, acknowledging the emotional weight of being cut off from music that had once been a huge part of her identity.

Miley Cyrus in The Hannah Montana Movie
Credit: D23

However, Cyrus’ relationship with Disney and her Hannah Montana legacy took a turn in August 2024, when she was inducted as a Disney Legend during a ceremony at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The moment marked a significant milestone in Cyrus’ career, both as a nod to her early success with Disney and as a sign of her evolution as an artist. “After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool,” Cyrus revealed during the interview, noting that the honor opened the door for her to reconnect with her past work.

A Happy Ending

The induction has allowed Cyrus to revisit some of the iconic songs from her Hannah Montana days, such as “The Best of Both Worlds,” blending her past and present in her performances. This momentous occasion not only celebrated her time with Disney but also marked a significant chapter in her ongoing musical journey, one where she’s been able to assert her independence while embracing the legacy that made her a star.

Miley Cyrus poses in a black suit against a blue D23 backdrop.
Credit: D23

As Miley Cyrus continues to forge her own path in the music world, her candid reflections on her early career and the challenges of separating herself from her Disney roots provide fans with a deeper understanding of her evolution from teen star to pop icon.

in Featured, Movies & TV

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Be the first to comment!