Disney Monorail Continues Operating Despite Leaks, Zero Visibility Conditions

in Walt Disney World

Rain makes the Contemporary Resort invisible from the Magic Kingdom Monorail station at Walt Disney World.

Credit: Video Screenshot, X (formerly Twitter), @DrewDisneyDude

On Tuesday, June 10, the Walt Disney World Monorail continued shuttling guests around the Magic Kingdom loop despite inclement weather conditions. Several riders reported deteriorating conditions on the transportation system, including near-zero visibility and leaking windows.

The Walt Disney World Monorail has shuttled guests around the Transportation & Ticket Center (TTC), Magic Kingdom Park, and several Disney Resort hotels since the Central Florida Disney destination opened in 1971. Decades later, the transportation system expanded to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and EPCOT, and an Express line between Magic Kingdom Park and the TTC was added.

The monorail in front of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
Credit: Disney

The Monorail welcomes thousands of riders daily, but like any well-used transportation system, it experiences occasional technical issues. On Tuesday, Walt Disney World Resort guests reported that the EPCOT line shut down for an extended period, forcing guests to seek alternate transportation options. Although the EPCOT Monorail eventually reopened, this was just the beginning of the problems for Walt Disney World Resort’s most iconic transportation system.

Heavy rainstorms rolled into Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon, dousing Walt Disney World Resort guests. The Monorail can operate in heavy rain and most thunderstorms, which aren’t unusual in the Sunshine State, so this wouldn’t usually be news. However, several Magic Kingdom Park guests shared unsettling videos of their experiences riding the Monorail during Tuesday’s storm.

A monorail passes in front of a large, spherical structure lit up with a gradient of red, white, and blue lights at night, creating a futuristic atmosphere. The structure's geometric pattern is highlighted by the lighting. Trees are visible below the platform.
Credit: Disney

First, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DrewDisneyDude shared a video taken while waiting for the Monorail at the Magic Kingdom station. The storm was so intense that it reduced visibility to near zero–guests couldn’t even see Disney’s Contemporary Resort from the Magic Kingdom station.

It’s raining so hard at Walt Disney World right now that you CANNOT see Contemporary Resort from the Magic Kingdom Monorail station!!

As the Monorail continued welcoming guests despite the rain, some guests suffered uncomfortable conditions on board. @akademanda replied with a video of the windows leaking in Monorail Coral during the storm:

So hard that the monorail windows are leaking. 

It’s unclear whether Disney cast members repaired the leak. However, the Walt Disney World Resort Monorail continued operating normally during and after Tuesday’s storm.

