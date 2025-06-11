Disney Monorail Continues Operating Despite Leaks, Zero Visibility Conditions

On Tuesday, June 10, the Walt Disney World Monorail continued shuttling guests around the Magic Kingdom loop despite inclement weather conditions. Several riders reported deteriorating conditions on the transportation system, including near-zero visibility and leaking windows.

The Walt Disney World Monorail has shuttled guests around the Transportation & Ticket Center (TTC), Magic Kingdom Park, and several Disney Resort hotels since the Central Florida Disney destination opened in 1971. Decades later, the transportation system expanded to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and EPCOT, and an Express line between Magic Kingdom Park and the TTC was added.

The Monorail welcomes thousands of riders daily, but like any well-used transportation system, it experiences occasional technical issues. On Tuesday, Walt Disney World Resort guests reported that the EPCOT line shut down for an extended period, forcing guests to seek alternate transportation options. Although the EPCOT Monorail eventually reopened, this was just the beginning of the problems for Walt Disney World Resort’s most iconic transportation system.

Heavy rainstorms rolled into Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon, dousing Walt Disney World Resort guests. The Monorail can operate in heavy rain and most thunderstorms, which aren’t unusual in the Sunshine State, so this wouldn’t usually be news. However, several Magic Kingdom Park guests shared unsettling videos of their experiences riding the Monorail during Tuesday’s storm.

First, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @DrewDisneyDude shared a video taken while waiting for the Monorail at the Magic Kingdom station. The storm was so intense that it reduced visibility to near zero–guests couldn’t even see Disney’s Contemporary Resort from the Magic Kingdom station.

It’s raining so hard at Walt Disney World right now that you CANNOT see Contemporary Resort from the Magic Kingdom Monorail station!! pic.twitter.com/JntHCOm1uC — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 10, 2025

As the Monorail continued welcoming guests despite the rain, some guests suffered uncomfortable conditions on board. @akademanda replied with a video of the windows leaking in Monorail Coral during the storm:

So hard that the monorail windows are leaking. pic.twitter.com/tGd3eVC1Al — demanda (@akademanda) June 10, 2025

It’s unclear whether Disney cast members repaired the leak. However, the Walt Disney World Resort Monorail continued operating normally during and after Tuesday’s storm.

Has inclement weather impacted your trip on the Monorail at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!