Major Airline Tells Travellers “Do Not Go to the Airport” After Abruptly Ceasing All Operations Forever

Chaos at Orlando Airport: Airline Abruptly Canceled All Flights, Stranding Disney-Bound Guests

Visitors traveling to Walt Disney World Resort in March 2025 faced an unexpected mess, leaving some stranded at Orlando International Airport (MCO) and scrambling for answers.

Silver Airways, a regional airline known for servicing destinations in the Southeast and the Caribbean, abruptly canceled all of its flights in and out of Orlando earlier this year, catching both airport officials and passengers completely off guard. According to a report by WFTV, the airline provided no advance notice of the change.

The cancellations were so sudden, even airport staff were left reeling. Angela Stark, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson, told WFTV, “We received notification this afternoon that, effective immediately, all departing and arriving flights with Silver Airlines are canceled.” No additional reasoning or further details were shared.

At the time, Silver Airways removed Orlando entirely from its online booking system. While flights from other cities were still listed, travelers couldn’t find any scheduled service to or from MCO for any future date. This development has only added to the confusion for passengers holding existing reservations.

The timing of this move is especially concerning given Silver’s ongoing financial troubles. The airline had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a legal process designed to allow continued operations while it worked to reorganize its finances. As part of that announcement, Silver claimed that all existing tickets would still be honored.

History Repeats Itself, and Now It’s Even Worse

In a new update from the company, Silver’s future at Orlando International Airport is now clear. These March cancellations have proven to be a precursor to what has come to pass as the company has officially ceased all operations forever, effective Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Silver Airways’ official Instagram account (@flysilverairways) posted the update.

“Dear Silver Airways Customers. We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025,” the post reads. “In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.”

“Please do not go to the airport,” the statement added. “All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency.”

Silver Airways’ unfortunate announcement is a stark reminder that anything can happen before, after, or during your vacation that may hinder travel plans. As we know, Orlando International Airport is the central hub for visitors traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort, meaning it is inevitable that disruptions will impact guests heading out to the parks this summer.

This ordeal highlights an important takeaway for anyone planning a trip to Orlando’s theme parks: always have a backup plan. Booking through airlines with frequent routes or investing in travel insurance that covers cancellations can help safeguard against unpredictable setbacks like this.

