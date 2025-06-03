Injuries Reported After Sudden Violence Erupts at Disney Park, Investigation Ongoing

A violent altercation broke out at a Disney park over the weekend, leaving two injured.

While technically only Disneyland Park is the “Happiest Place on Earth,” its other theme parks dotted across the globe are very much built in the same vein. From Anaheim to Tokyo, each resort features attractions and experiences designed to help guests escape the reality of the outside world.

However, the one thing Mickey Mouse can’t control is the behavior of other guests. We’ve seen a string of shocking incidents play out at Disney parks over the years, from a man stripping naked on “it’s a small world” to guests (yes, plural) trying to scale the Mexico Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Fights also aren’t uncommon in the parks, with several reports of altercations between guests in 2025 alone. The latest of these reports emerged over the weekend, detailing an incident in which several parkgoers grew violent after frustrations boiled over at Shanghai Disneyland.

Violence Caught on Camera at Disney Park

The incident occurred on May 31 but has since drawn widespread attention after footage of the scuffle circulated on Chinese social media, according to Mothership. The fight, which took place in front of children and other visitors, involved two men—identified by police as Liu, 36, and Yan, 22—and escalated to include both of their partners.

According to video clips shared on Weibo, the dispute unfolded near a retail shop inside the park and lasted more than a minute before bystanders intervened. One video shows Liu, dressed in white, exchanging blows with Yan, who wore a black t-shirt. The altercation quickly drew a crowd, including several children who witnessed the brawl up close.

As the fight intensified, Yan’s girlfriend rushed over and attempted to separate the men. She was seen trying to poke Liu in the eyes before pushing his wife and young daughter, who had been standing nearby. In response, Liu shoved her away, and the situation spiraled further. Liu’s wife fell to the ground in tears while still holding onto her daughter.

Multiple onlookers attempted to de-escalate the confrontation. One man restrained Yan, while others tried to move the women apart. A resort employee eventually intervened. During the scuffle, Yan’s girlfriend’s dress became unbuttoned. Despite the chaos, Liu’s wife pleaded with the couple to stop fighting and questioned why her family had been targeted.

In a tense exchange that followed, Liu’s wife accused Yan and his girlfriend of initiating the conflict by calling them “idiots.” Yan’s girlfriend replied, “So, you are offended just because I called you ‘idiots’?” The conversation threatened to reignite the fight until the resort employee escorted Liu and his wife away. The video ends without showing how the incident concluded.

In a statement released June 1, Shanghai police confirmed they received a report about the incident at approximately 6 p.m. on May 31. Preliminary findings indicate that Yan and his girlfriend were taking photos when Liu and his family inadvertently entered their frame. Some outlets have reported that it stemmed from queue-jumping – an issue which has sparked violence at other theme parks, including Universal Studios Singapore, in the past. Whatever the reason, the disagreement quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Both men sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Liu’s daughter, although visibly distressed in the video, was not physically harmed. Authorities have not disclosed whether charges will be filed. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with users expressing concern over violent behavior in family-oriented spaces and the emotional toll on children who witness such outbursts. Shanghai Disneyland Resort has not issued an official comment on the matter.

Another fight broke out at the park earlier this year after a guest openly flaunted Shanghai Disneyland’s smoking rules. These rules are coincidentally being tightened this week, providing fewer spaces for guests to smoke or vape, with thousands of signs installed around the resort to warn parkgoers about the changes. Last year, yet another incident was caught on camera in which a guest randomly struck Winnie the Pooh, causing the character to collapse to the ground.

Have you ever witnessed violence at a Disney park?