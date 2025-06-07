After 20 Years, Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Indefinite Closure To Prepare for Marvel Transformation

Hong Kong Disneyland is about to usher in a new era – and it’s closing a classic attraction to make it happen.

First opened in 2005, Hong Kong Disneyland hasn’t had the easiest ride. Initially criticized for its small size, it has expanded significantly over the years, adding lands like Mystic Point, Grizzly Gulch, and World of Frozen. The park has embraced local culture while introducing global attractions, evolving into a unique destination that blends classic Disney charm with distinct Asian storytelling and design.

Like a lot of Disney parks, Marvel has played a big role in this transformation. Tucked into a corner of Tomorrowland once occupied by Autopia and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Hong Kong Disneyland’s Stark Expo area is currently home to the Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! The area also holds regular Marvel events, with its latest wrapping up earlier this month.

It will soon welcome another addition – but not without some challenges along the way.

Hong Kong Disneyland Shuttering Its Railroad

Hong Kong Disneyland’s upcoming expansion for Stark Expo will see it add a Spider-Man attraction. This will take the slot previously reserved for a now-cancelled Avengers Quinjet attraction.

To make this happen, Hong Kong Disneyland is officially closing the Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad — one of the park’s strongest ties to the classic Disney castle park experience.

The attraction will close indefinitely on June 11, 2025. This closure is expected to last over a year as the park continues to construct its new Marvel ride.

Though its closure may seem minor in the grand scheme of theme park expansion, the Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad has been one of the most visible markers of the park’s connection to Walt Disney’s original vision. Every castle park except Shanghai Disneyland has opened with a train circling the perimeter — a nod to Walt’s own passion for railroads. In Hong Kong, it served not just as a gentle sightseeing ride but as a symbolic link to Disney tradition.

Yet Another Disney Park Goes All In On IP

Its removal, even temporarily, signals a clear shift in priorities. The park’s future is being driven by cinematic universes, intellectual property, and high-thrill storytelling — not nostalgia. And it’s not alone. Around the world, Disney has been steadily replacing classic-style rides with immersive lands based on blockbuster franchises. In Anaheim and Orlando, Splash Mountain has been reimagined into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. In Florida, The Great Movie Ride gave way to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Now, Hong Kong is making a similar pivot.

That pivot is particularly striking here. When Hong Kong Disneyland first opened, it was built to be intimate and accessible — a scaled-down version of the original Disneyland, designed for a different audience. But that smaller footprint, paired with a relatively light attraction lineup at launch, contributed to years of underperformance. The park consistently struggled to meet attendance projections, especially during regional tourism downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, however, Hong Kong Disneyland has begun to turn a corner. Major expansions — including Mystic Point, Grizzly Gulch, and most recently World of Frozen (which is potentially Disney’s best theme park land to date) — have helped boost guest numbers and reshape public perception. The strategy has shifted from copying classic attractions to investing in exclusive offerings tailored to local and regional tastes. That approach is working: the park has seen a notable post-pandemic rebound in attendance and is once again gaining momentum in the international theme park market.

Are you excited for Hong Kong Disneyland’s Spider-Man attraction?