Florida Artificial Intelligence Laboratories Confirmed for Disney World

A weird addition has made its way to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida.

EPCOT may be the Disney World park undergoing the least high-level updates, but that doesn’t mean nothing is changing at Florida’s second Disney theme park. Recently, the Cool Kid Summer event has taken off with CommuniCore Hall being taken over by the GoofyCore experience.

In addition to that, construction at the Mexico pavilion in the World Showcase has seen Donald Duck displaced to World Celebration, and Phineas and Ferb are back meeting guests at the park’s entrance. And just last week, the Forces of Nature acrobatic show, which is part of the street performer lineup at the park, officially ended.

But what’s that? Something new has taken to the walkways of EPCOT, and it may be one of the strangest additions yet.

Florida Artificial Intelligence Laboratories Arrives in Disney World

Over in EPCOT’s World Discovery–one of the three neighborhoods that replaced Future World years ago–guests may stumble upon a brand-new comedic experience, operating under the banner of the Florida Artificial Intelligence Laboratories—or simply F.A.I.L. The new street performing duo has quietly debuted at EPCOT park, as reported by WDW Magic, along with variety act Max and Aydar, AKA the Amazing Masters of Variety.

This roaming street performance stars Miss Information, a walk-around animatronic who’s just advanced enough to cause chaos. Alongside her is Al Gorithm, her human “lab assistant,” whose attempts to guide the bot often send things off course.

The show, which runs roughly 15 minutes, utilizes the chemistry between guests and performers. As Miss Information attempts to complete basic tasks with interesting results, the crowd becomes part of the show. It’s part improv, part character-driven comedy, seemingly aiming to encapsulate EPCOT’s blend of tech-forward storytelling.

But is it what guests want?

