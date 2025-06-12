“F***** Up,” Fans Are Slamming Disney World’s Mysterious New Theme Park Project

Disney has shared an interesting clue about an upcoming attraction.

It’s been several days since Muppet*Vision 3D officially wrapped up its final performance in Walt Disney World, though fans still feel frustrated by the attraction’s closure. A 4D screen-based experience, Muppet*Vision 3D was certainly a dated, somewhat out-of-place experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, but the attraction made up for this with charm, humor, and some legitimately cool practical effects.

Muppet*Vision 3D opened in 1991, a time when Disney’s Hollywood Studios looked and felt very different. Originally called Disney MGM Studios, the park was much more concerned with looking like a real-life movie set than a theme park. Muppet*Vision 3D also debuted a year after Jim Henson’s death, giving it an added sense of importance.

The show closed in June 2025 to make way for Disney World’s upcoming new Monsters Inc. expansion, Monstropolis, which will house its own set of attractions and locations. While exact details remain a mystery, guests can expect one new roller coaster, a new dining room, and a new theater show.

This theater show is set to replace Muppet*Vision 3D, a decision that has proven very controversial. Disney World recently shared updated concept art for Monstropolis, revealing a few interesting details about this theater show. Some were excited by the new information, while some were very disappointed.

In the wake of the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, places like Reddit and X have been flooded with posts from less-than-happy fans. Muppet*Vision 3D had become an iconic part of not just Disney’s Hollywood Studios but Walt Disney World itself.

However, Disney plans to give the 4D show a Monsters Inc. makeover, which many people are not happy about. X user Frank Oz Facts noticed the theater’s name has been changed to “The Glob” in the updated concept art, saying, “This has to be the most f***** up timeline.”

The name is an obvious reference to The Globe Theater, but it’s not hard to see how some fans could feel slighted by the change.

MuppetVision died only to be called “The Glob” this has to be the most fucked up timeline pic.twitter.com/BvqOlrvrCw — Frank Oz Facts (@frankozfacts) June 11, 2025

“It’s the fact they are barely changing anything in this area that kills me,” said another user. “I get it’s cheaper but you know what would’ve been even cheaper? Keeping MuppetVision open.”

“Making it where the building is still a theatre just feels sadistic at this point,” said another.

Disney has stated that this new Monsters Inc. theater show will be brand new, though it’s certainly an interesting decision considering that Mike Wazowski already has his own theater show at the Magic Kingdom, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.

Monstropolis, like Disney’s other large-scale theme park projects, is expected to take several years to complete. This means for the next several years, Muppets Courtyard will bme blocked off and inaccessible to guests. This cuts off a significant portion of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As such, guests may want to expect larger crowds and bigger wait times going forward.

This isn’t the only thing changing at Walt Disney World, as the resort also has big plans for its Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT theme parks.

Do you miss Muppet*Vision 3D? Are you excited about Monstropolis?