Disney World Resort Location Abruptly Shuts Down, Guests Notified of Immediate Closure

Hundreds of guests were notified of the closure at Walt Disney World Resort, prompting speculation around what caused the widespread cancellations.

An Ever-Changing Environment

Many Walt Disney World Resort fans were blindsided this week when the Mouse House dropped official updated plans for the “largest expansion” in Magic Kingdom history. The arrival of Piston Peak National Park, a location from the Cars and Planes franchise, at Disney World’s flagship theme park comes at the cost of classic attractions like Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, which close July 7.

The element of evolution has never been more notable than in recent years. Maybe prompted by Universal’s Epic Universe theme park debut or by growing guest demands, Disney World is enacting change in every one of its four theme parks.

While it is easy to get distracted by what is coming to Disney World over the next decade–because that is likely how long some of these projects will take (if they happen at all)–the show must go on. From riding popular attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT and Avatar Flight of Passage in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or strolling down Sunset Boulevard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and experiencing character dining in the Magic Kingdom resort area, there is plenty of things to do while construction and closures get underway.

In an interesting–and last-minute–turn of events, though, one iconic Disney World resort location was abruptly shut down, with all guests barred from entry.

Disney World Resort Location Closes Down Abruptly

On June 6, 2025, guests with dinner reservations at ‘Ohana inside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort were unexpectedly disappointed when the beloved dining location suddenly closed for the evening.

According to alerts sent via the My Disney Experience app and reported by Kenny the Pirate, the restaurant was “unexpectedly closed for dinner tonight,” prompting guests to scramble for alternative plans. No official reason was given for the abrupt closure, though some visitors in the area reported the smell of smoke near ‘Ohana—a detail Disney has yet to confirm.

Set within the iconic Great Ceremonial House, ‘Ohana is a staple of the Polynesian Village Resort and a must-do for many Disney vacationers. Known for its all-you-care-to-enjoy family-style meals and festive atmosphere, the restaurant is especially popular for its Character Dining experiences featuring Lilo, Stitch, and other fan-favorite Disney characters. These meals offer a rare chance to meet beloved characters without the long queues found in the parks, making ‘Ohana a top choice for families seeking a relaxed yet entertaining dining option.

Surprisingly, despite Lilo & Stitch reentering the pop culture sphere with Disney’s latest live-action remake–and making a serious dent in the summer box office–Lilo was absent from a recent character dining experience, prompting confusion among guests. The characters famously only appear during the breakfast sitting and do not greet diners during dinner periods.

This is not the first time the restaurant has faced operational issues. In recent years, ‘Ohana has experienced several temporary closures tied to fire alarms, possible gas leaks, and other safety-related concerns. In one recent instance, all guests inside the Great Ceremonial House were evacuated due to a fire alarm activation.

While Disney has not issued a formal statement regarding the cause or duration of the latest closure, many hope dining service will resume today, June 7. Still, the incident underscores the unpredictability of even the most established locations at Walt Disney World.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has recently undergone a major development with the arrival of the Disney Vacation Club Island Tower expansion.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort has recently undergone a major development with the arrival of the Disney Vacation Club Island Tower expansion.