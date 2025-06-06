Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

REPORT: Disney Resort Will Lower Ticket Prices Below $55 Per Person Amid Economic Concerns

A group photo of Disney Resort characters in front of Cinderella Castle. From left to right: Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy.

Credit: Disney

A recent report suggests that one Disney resort is considering lowering its tickets as guests cut their discretionary spending.

Disney’s theme parks have changed a lot in the wake of COVID-19, with some elements yet to return to the parks even five years after its onset. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, for example, Annual Passholders are still, for the most part, expected to make reservations to visit the parks, while Disney World still operates with significantly shorter operating hours at some of its parks (cough, cough, Animal Kingdom).

Meanwhile, ticket prices have soared at pretty much every Disney theme park destination, with a single-day ticket at Disney World now costing as much as $199 per person.

Three young girls wear face masks at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Further afield, Tokyo Disney Resort has yet to restore its Annual Pass system or year-round availability for Park Hopper tickets. The resort has also experienced fluctuating attendance in recent years, despite what viral videos of mass crowds at the entrances to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea would have you believe.

Disney Resort Considers Slashing Ticket Prices

As the resort grapples with declining attendance, a recent report suggests it may consider lowering ticket prices.

The Mainichi reports that Oriental Land Company, which owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company, is likely to consider lowering prices or adjusting the ticket range for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

A large crowd of people are gathered in front of a brightly lit, grand building with an arched entrance at dusk. The sky is dramatic with dark clouds and an orange glow from the setting sun. The scene has a festive atmosphere with people sitting and waiting.
Credit: ofotherdays, Flickr

