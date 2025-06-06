REPORT: Disney Resort Will Lower Ticket Prices Below $55 Per Person Amid Economic Concerns

A recent report suggests that one Disney resort is considering lowering its tickets as guests cut their discretionary spending.
Disney’s theme parks have changed a lot in the wake of COVID-19, with some elements yet to return to the parks even five years after its onset. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, for example, Annual Passholders are still, for the most part, expected to make reservations to visit the parks, while Disney World still operates with significantly shorter operating hours at some of its parks (cough, cough, Animal Kingdom).
Further afield, Tokyo Disney Resort has yet to restore its Annual Pass system or year-round availability for Park Hopper tickets. The resort has also experienced fluctuating attendance in recent years, despite what viral videos of mass crowds at the entrances to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea would have you believe.
Disney Resort Considers Slashing Ticket Prices
As the resort grapples with declining attendance, a recent report suggests it may consider lowering ticket prices.
The Mainichi reports that Oriental Land Company, which owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company, is likely to consider lowering prices or adjusting the ticket range for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.
A one-day ticket for Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea currently costs between 7,900 yen ($55) and 10,900 yen ($75) per adult. That means tickets are already significantly cheaper than Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort – something that has lured plenty of international Disney fans to Japan in recent years.
Confirmation of these plans came via Wataru Takahashi, President of the Oriental Land Company. His comments came as Oriental Land plans a major redevelopment of its parks as part of its long-term strategy through fiscal 2035.
Discussing the company’s cruise ship set to launch in fiscal 2028, Takahashi — who took over as president and chief operating officer on April 1 — told reporters the goal is to get the project “on track.” He described the ship as “the integration of a theme park and hotel sailing across the ocean,” highlighting that every passenger will enjoy shows without the usual theme park restrictions, like competing for a seat in a lottery.
For now, it’s not totally clear if or when Tokyo Disney Resort will introduce lower pricing. However, the resort has already made some adjustments to its ticket system lately by introducing a Park Hopper Passport from July 2 to September 15, 2025. Guests can jump between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, both of which are accessible to one another via a paid monorail system, after 11 a.m.
What Can Guests Expect at the Disney Parks?
While there are plenty of similarities between Tokyo Disney Resort and the Disney parks Stateside, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are also home to their own lineup of unique attractions.
Tokyo Disneyland boasts standout attractions like Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, a trackless dark ride that uses cutting-edge technology to bring the world of Winnie the Pooh to life. Another exclusive is Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek, an interactive flashlight game where guests help Mike and Sulley find hidden monsters. The park also features the final remaining version of the OG Splash Mountain, as well as the masterpiece that is Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.
Over at Tokyo DisneySea, the park offers thrilling adventures such as Journey to the Center of the Earth, a high-speed ride inspired by Jules Verne’s classic novel. Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage is another favorite, combining charming animatronics with a memorable musical score. In 2024, it also debuted Fantasy Springs, which includes Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival (which, in our opinion, features some of Disney’s most impressive Audio-Animatronics to date), Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.