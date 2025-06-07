5 Years Later, Disney Parks May Finally Bring Back Much-Missed Annual Pass

Plenty has changed about Disney parks in the five years since COVID-19, including Annual Passes.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Disney’s Annual Pass programs have undergone significant transformations worldwide. In 2021, Disneyland in California discontinued its longstanding Annual Passport program, later introducing the Magic Key system. This new structure requires reservations and includes various tiers with differing access levels and blackout dates.

Similarly, Walt Disney World in Florida revamped its annual passes into four tiers: Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer Pass, Pirate Pass, and Pixie Dust Pass, each with specific eligibility criteria and reservation limits. These changes reflect Disney’s efforts to manage park capacity and enhance guest experiences amid evolving public health considerations.

Disneyland Paris experienced a similar reckoning, ditching its annual passes for Disneyland Passes. Guests have complained that these come with higher price tags and fewer benefits, with Disney having stripped away perks such as an exclusive theme park entrance or reserved viewing area for the nightly fireworks.

Tokyo Disney Resort Considers Bringing Back Long-Lost Annual Pass

Tokyo Disney Resort arguably saw the biggest shake-up, as its annual pass program was discontinued entirely.

In addition to eliminating Park Hopper tickets – which have been temporarily reinstated for summer 2025 – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea scrapped the program that once let locals and frequent guests visit at will. Instead, all visitors must purchase a dated one-day ticket for each visit, with no multi-day or flexible-entry options currently available.

However, this may be about to change.

While exploring ways to boost attendance amid a recent economic downturn, the president of Oriental Land Company—the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under license from Disney—hinted that the Annual Pass program could return in the future.

President Wataru Takahashi confirmed that OLC is exploring “how to encourage devoted fans to return” as part of a wider effort to reassess its approach to guest engagement. This follows a report that OLC is also considering slashing ticket prices for Tokyo Disney Resort. The cheapest tickets for the Japanese resort’s theme parks currently start at 7,900 yen ($55), which is already significantly cheaper than other Disney resorts across the globe. For example, at the time of writing, one day at Disneyland Resort can cost as much as $206 per person.

Tokyo Disney Resort lost its top attendance crown for a second year in a row in 2024, with more people visiting Universal Studios Japan two years in a row.

This isn’t the first time Tokyo Disney Resort has hinted at restoring its Annual Pass. Back in 2023, Yumiko Takano – chairperson and CEO of the Oriental Land Company – gave journalists a tour of the Fantasy Springs construction site, where she confirmed that reintroducing Annual Passes was currently being “considered” as a part of Tokyo Disney Resort’s ticketing strategy.