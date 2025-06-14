Problematic Guest Behavior Now Banned at All Disney Parks

Disney has taken a stand against an ongoing problem that has been causing a stir at the worldwide theme parks, banning this type of behavior effective immediately. Guests are erupting on social media as this news comes to us this morning.

The War on This Disruptive Guest Behavior Has Come to and End at the Disney Parks

A frustrated guest watches helplessly as five people casually step ahead of them in the ride queue—none of whom were there the past 30 minutes.

The original holder shrugs. “They were with me.” It’s a moment many Disney Park guests know all too well, and for years, it’s sparked debates, arguments, and even physical altercations across Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

But now, the days of this controversial theme park tactic—line holding—appear to be numbered. And Disney’s taking a firm stance. So, what exactly has changed, and why is the internet ablaze over it?

Disney’s Quiet Yet Bold Move

Without fanfare, Disney recently updated its official policy to explicitly state that “holding a place in line for others is considered line jumping”—a practice previously existing in a gray area. This means if you’re the lone scout saving spots for your family or friends while they grab snacks, shop, or rest—you’re technically violating park rules.

I'm cool with a parent taking a child to the bathroom and catching up, it's when groups of 5 or 6 people wander up the queue through everyone that drives me nuts! One time on Rise, the whole queue started booing a large group that was walking past everyone! pic.twitter.com/WImc5GnEOp — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) June 13, 2025

While this may sound like a small policy tweak, it carries massive implications. Guests caught line holding could now be reprimanded or even banned from entering Disney parks altogether, marking a sharp escalation in crowd control efforts.

This statement comes as part of Disney’s ongoing attempts to restore fairness, reduce guest complaints, and tighten up its already complex crowd management strategy.

Guests Are Divided

As expected, reactions have been swift and polarized. On one side of Disney Twitter and Reddit, loyal fans are praising the decision. Many have shared horror stories of being displaced in line, forced to argue with strangers, or watching large groups bypass a carefully waited queue.

We counted 14 people "catching up" to their party the last time we rode Rise. — Park Journey (@Park_Journey) June 13, 2025

“It’s about time,” one guest wrote. “I didn’t spend $150 a day to watch a group of eight jump ahead of me because one person was holding the line for 45 minutes.”

On the flip side, some argue that life happens—and families with children or elderly guests should be given some grace. Bathroom breaks, food runs, or urgent personal needs have been cited as reasons why line holding should still be allowed in moderation.

im torn with the subject. Me and my son got off tron and my daughter and her friend were just in line at the haunted mansion entrance when we met up with them. I dont see how that could be an issue with anybody. — CKFIRE/ (@dagreatist4) June 13, 2025

“Are we really supposed to make our six-year-old hold it because we’ll get kicked out for stepping away from a queue?” one concerned parent asked.

Why This Change Matters

Beyond social media drama, this policy shift reveals a deeper story: Disney is working hard to preserve the experience it sells. As park crowds surge post-pandemic and lightning lane systems further divide guests, Disney seems to be drawing a clearer line in the sand about what behaviors damage that magic.

Line holding has long blurred the boundaries between courtesy and unfair advantage, leading to increased guest frustration, staff mediation, and occasionally even security intervention. By explicitly banning the behavior, Disney isn’t just protecting line integrity—it’s also sending a message that everyone’s time matters.

What to Expect Moving Forward

Will this rule be heavily enforced? That remains to be seen. Disney Cast Members are already stretched thin managing crowd flow and enforcing Lightning Lane protocols. But the existence of the policy alone could serve as a deterrent, especially if word continues to spread.

The updated rule is now part of Disney’s official Guest Code of Conduct and appears alongside other bannable offenses like cutting in line, harassing Cast Members, or violating dress codes.

For guests planning their visit, the message is simple: Stick with your group, or you could be asked to leave.

Final Thoughts: Is Disney Making the Right Choice?

This update is more than just a rule—it’s a signal that Disney is listening to ongoing guest frustrations and evolving its approach to park etiquette in the age of social media and surging attendance.

So next time you’re waiting in line at Space Mountain, and someone asks to rejoin their group ahead of you, you might just have the power of Disney itself backing you up.

Would you risk being banned for holding a place in line? Or is this the policy update Disney has needed for years?