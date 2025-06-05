Disney Shocks Guests, Puts Beloved Mickey Mouse Spectacular on Four-Month Hiatus

One Disney park is putting its Mickey Mouse spectacular on a break for four months, starting in August.

While every Disney park around the world has its own unique quirks, the presence of Mickey Mouse isn’t one of them. From Anaheim to Tokyo, Walt Disney’s creation plays an important role at each of the company’s resorts (even if Duffy the Disney Bear is raring to take his spot in some parks lately).

At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, for example, Mickey Mouse serves as the protagonist of Fantasmic!, in which he must defeat iconic villains with the power of his imagination. Each park’s show sees Mickey open and wrap up the show in a grand fashion, complete with pyrotechnics and a steamboat driven by Steamboat Willie himself.

Similarly, at Disneyland Paris, Mickey and the Magician sees the eponymous mouse accidentally transport himself to the magical worlds of Frozen (2013), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Cinderella (1950).

Hiatus Announced For Popular Mickey Mouse Show

Currently, Mickey and the Magician is performed multiple times per day at Walt Disney Studios Park’s Animagique Theater. From August, however, the show is set to go on an extensive hiatus.

According to the Disneyland Paris website, Mickey and the Magician will not be performed from August 31 to December 12, 2025.

The exact reason for the show’s pause isn’t clear. However, Disneyland Paris is known for regularly putting its shows on extensive breaks between “seasons” of performances, with the likes of Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland​ and TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure also previously put on pause.

However, some have noted that this year’s break is unusual for the show. In the past, Mickey and the Magician has played through the end of the Christmas season. Its break is also set to overlap with that of another major show at Disneyland Paris. The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands, which is performed at the Frontierland Theater in the neighboring Disneyland Park, will not be performed from August 31 to November 7, 2025.

Other Big Changes at Disneyland Paris

The resort in general is undergoing some major changes right now, most of which impact Walt Disney Studios Park.

As the park – often viewed as the worst in Disney’s global lineup – prepares to complete its transformation to Disney Adventure World, a significant chunk of space is currently taken up by construction. While Studio 1 reopened as World Premiere earlier this year, its new Frozen and The Lion King lands are still works in progress. The latter has yet to break ground, with construction currently slated to begin in late 2025.

The park is also receiving rides inspired by Tangled (2010) and Up (2009).

Meanwhile, the resort’s shopping and dining district, Disney Village, is also undergoing renovation. This is opening up in stages, with the area gradually shedding its extremely 1990s aesthetic and adopting Disney’s preferred minimalistic, modern aesthetic for stores in recent years.

What’s your favorite Disney show?