Disney Cast Member Collapses in Front of Guests, Doesn’t Wake Up

A Disney California Adventure Park guest reported a scary incident last Sunday after a cast member collapsed in front of countless families. Multiple guests and cast members came to the rescue, surrounding the employee and using a restaurant cart to hide the scene from children nearby.

On June 1, Redditor u/Meoldic-Newt1904 made a post asking if anyone knew the condition of a Disney cast member they saw faint and collapse on the ground near Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill in San Fransokyo Square. The Disney Park guest said it appeared that the man was on the ground unconscious “for quite some time.”

“Luckily there was a man standing nearby him when the episode happened and helped him get to the ground safely,” they recalled. “My husband walked over and advised the 3 people around him to turn him on to his side and used the cart of trays to block him while they waited for security and medics to come.”

The family left the San Fransokyo Square area before the medical emergency was resolved. It’s unclear whether the Disney cast member stood up on his own or required further treatment.

There were no updates about the man’s condition in the comments. Disneyland Resort is unlikely to release any information about the unidentified Disney California Adventure Park employee to protect his privacy. Hopefully, his condition has improved, and he’s feeling better!

If you witness a medical emergency at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, alert the nearest cast member and call for help from any trained medical professionals nearby. Disney cast members can contact theme park security and first responders, while any off-duty doctors or nurses nearby may be able to help in the interim.

