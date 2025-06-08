Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disney Cast Member Collapses in Front of Guests, Doesn’t Wake Up

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Disneyland San Fransokyo

Credit: Disney

A Disney California Adventure Park guest reported a scary incident last Sunday after a cast member collapsed in front of countless families. Multiple guests and cast members came to the rescue, surrounding the employee and using a restaurant cart to hide the scene from children nearby.

On June 1, Redditor u/Meoldic-Newt1904 made a post asking if anyone knew the condition of a Disney cast member they saw faint and collapse on the ground near Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill in San Fransokyo Square. The Disney Park guest said it appeared that the man was on the ground unconscious “for quite some time.”

A Disney PhotoPass cast member
Credit: Disney World PhotoPass

“Luckily there was a man standing nearby him when the episode happened and helped him get to the ground safely,” they recalled. “My husband walked over and advised the 3 people around him to turn him on to his side and used the cart of trays to block him while they waited for security and medics to come.”

The family left the San Fransokyo Square area before the medical emergency was resolved. It’s unclear whether the Disney cast member stood up on his own or required further treatment.

A group of Disneyland cast members, dressed in red and blue plaid vests and blue face masks, line both sides of a street, waving to guests who are walking towards the camera.
Credit: Disney

There were no updates about the man’s condition in the comments. Disneyland Resort is unlikely to release any information about the unidentified Disney California Adventure Park employee to protect his privacy. Hopefully, his condition has improved, and he’s feeling better!

If you witness a medical emergency at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, alert the nearest cast member and call for help from any trained medical professionals nearby. Disney cast members can contact theme park security and first responders, while any off-duty doctors or nurses nearby may be able to help in the interim.

What is the most magical thing a Disney cast member has done for your family? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments! 

in Disneyland Resort

Tagged:Disney Cast Member

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!