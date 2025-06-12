First Look: Captain Mickey and Minnie Adorn the Disney Adventure’s Stern

Disney Cruise Line has officially unveiled the stern statue for its upcoming vessel, the Disney Adventure, and it’s a historic moment. For the first time ever, Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse will appear together on the ship’s stern, marking a milestone in Disney Cruise Line’s character tradition and visual identity.

The characters were first revealed in concept art in April 2025, generating excitement among Disney Cruise Line fans. Today, they came to life in full sculpted form as they were installed on the ship’s aft section at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Wismar, Germany.

Standing over 13 feet tall, Captain Mickey holds a paint bucket, while Captain Minnie strikes a heroic pose with a paintbrush in hand. Together, they appear mid-mural, painting the word “Adventure” in bright gold across the stern, just as many beloved Disney characters have done on previous ships.

A Legacy of Disney Stern Characters

Since 1998, Disney Cruise Line has included whimsical sculpted characters on the stern of every ship in its fleet. Each sculpture is unique, reflecting the ship’s theme and spirit. Below is a list of all ships and their featured stern characters:

Disney Magic (1998) – Goofy, hanging off a scaffold while painting the ship’s name.

– Goofy, hanging off a scaffold while painting the ship’s name. Disney Wonder (1999) – Donald Duck, getting tangled in ropes while painting, with help (and mischief) from Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

– Donald Duck, getting tangled in ropes while painting, with help (and mischief) from Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Disney Dream (2011) – Sorcerer Mickey, levitating buckets and paintbrushes with magic.

– Sorcerer Mickey, levitating buckets and paintbrushes with magic. Disney Fantasy (2012) – Dumbo, flying with Timothy Q. Mouse, painting the stern in mid-air.

– Dumbo, flying with Timothy Q. Mouse, painting the stern in mid-air. Disney Wish (2022) – Rapunzel, dangling by her hair while decorating the ship.

– Rapunzel, dangling by her hair while decorating the ship. Disney Treasure (2024) – Peter Pan, soaring behind Captain Hook, who is precariously hanging from a rope.

– Peter Pan, soaring behind Captain Hook, who is precariously hanging from a rope. Disney Destiny (2025) – A heroic Spider-Man is joined by playful, sea-themed Spider-Bots for a stern design full of personality.

– A heroic Spider-Man is joined by playful, sea-themed Spider-Bots for a stern design full of personality. Disney Adventure (2025) – Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie, painting side by side in matching nautical attire.

The addition of Mickey and Minnie as co-captains on the Disney Adventure represents more than just artistic flair; it is a nod to shared leadership, harmony, and Disney’s iconic duo stepping into a new era together.

A New Era for Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Adventure is not just the fleet’s newest ship; it’s also the largest, measuring approximately 208,000 gross tons and designed to host over 6,700 passengers. It marks the first Disney Cruise Line ship to be homeported in Asia, with sailings from Singapore beginning December 15, 2025.

Beyond the stern characters, the ship promises a wide array of onboard experiences, including stage shows featuring Captain Jack Sparrow, interactive encounters with Duffy and Friends, Marvel-themed activities, and classic Disney offerings like the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. With new dining concepts, themed zones, and the first-ever roller coaster at sea aboard a Disney ship, the Adventure is set to deliver one of the most immersive cruise experiences to date.

The Final Touch

As the finishing touches are added to the Disney Adventure, Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie serve not only as symbolic figures of the ship’s spirit, but also as a beloved reminder of the magic and joy Disney brings to every voyage. Their presence on the stern is sure to become a cherished photo-op and a defining visual of this grand new chapter in Disney Cruise Line’s global journey.