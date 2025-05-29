Universal Sends Warning To Epic Universe Guests After Refunds Issued

Just days after opening to massive crowds and sky-high anticipation, Universal’s Epic Universe is back in the news—and not for the reasons they were hoping.

From repeated ride breakdowns to massive refund lines and now a brand-new ride safety warning, the park’s rocky debut is quickly becoming the talk of the theme park world.

A Rough Start for Universal’s Biggest Project Ever

There’s no denying that Epic Universe looks incredible. It’s filled with immersive lands, cutting-edge attractions, and a level of detail that had many fans claiming it could rival Disney. But now that the gates are open, guests are learning that all the glitz comes with a few growing pains—and those pains are hitting hard.

One of the most talked-about problems? Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. The marquee attraction has been averaging wait times of more than 300 minutes—and that’s if it’s running. The ride has experienced regular technical issues, often breaking down after guests have waited hours in line. It’s the kind of thing that sours a day pretty quickly, especially when you’ve paid full price and built your plans around riding it.

It’s not just the Potter ride either. Other big-name coasters and experiences, including Stardust Racers, Monsters Unchained, and Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, have had extended closures as well. Some guests are arriving only to find multiple headliners out of operation, forcing them to either wait around hoping they’ll reopen or head to Guest Services—where lines for refunds and park-hopping requests have wrapped around buildings.

Footwear Warning on Stardust Racers

As if the operational chaos weren’t enough, Universal has now issued a very specific new safety warning at Stardust Racers, a dual-launch roller coaster that soars through Celestial Park. According to reports, guests are now being told—through queue signs and frequent audio announcements—that they must keep their shoes on at all times, even if they’re wearing loose sandals.

Apparently, some guests had been removing their shoes in line and walking barefoot up the stairs, thinking they’d avoid losing them mid-ride. But since shoes not being worn are considered loose items, it was causing delays and operational issues. Universal’s message is clear now: keep them on, or risk stopping the ride altogether.

It’s a bizarre but very real issue—and just another reminder that the kinks of a new park extend well beyond flashy attractions and long lines.

Is Epic Universe Ready for the Spotlight?

Right now, the reality is that Epic Universe just isn’t ready for the level of crowds it’s already attracting. On top of the ride closures and technical issues, the park has been criticized for its lack of shaded areas (a huge deal in Florida’s heat) and limited toddler-friendly attractions. Even basic guest needs like crowd flow and seating have become stress points.

While it’s normal for new theme parks to have a few hiccups early on, Epic Universe’s problems are stacking up fast—and guests are noticing.

A Cautionary Tale or a Comeback in the Making?

Universal has a history of bouncing back. Parks like Islands of Adventure had their own rough patches when they launched, but eventually found their rhythm and fan base. The question is whether Epic Universe can do the same—and how quickly.

Between the massive refund lines, ride shutdowns, and now even shoe-related safety announcements, it’s clear Universal has some serious work to do if they want to turn this narrative around.

For now, guests heading to Epic Universe should temper expectations, prepare for unpredictable operations—and make sure their shoes stay on tight.