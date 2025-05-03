Universal Orlando Guest Shocked Visitor by Swimming in CityWalk’s Prohibited Waters

In a surprising incident at Universal Orlando Resort’s CityWalk, a guest was filmed swimming in the water, a clear violation of the park’s safety rules. The video, shared widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the individual jumping into the water with a group of friends, who followed suit before quickly running off the scene. The video, captioned “this kid just jumped into the water at city walk 👀,” raised concerns among viewers.

Incident Overview

The video, which captured the attention of Disney and Universal fans alike, shows a guest wading through the water in the bustling CityWalk area. CityWalk, a hub for dining, shopping, and entertainment within Universal Orlando Resort, has a strict policy prohibiting guests from swimming in the waters that surround the area. This particular location is not equipped with lifeguards, and swimming is banned for both safety and practical reasons, such as the potential for damage to the property or contamination.

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its attention to safety and the overall guest experience. The waters around CityWalk, while visually appealing, are not maintained or monitored for safety purposes. Swimming in the water can lead to various safety concerns, such as accidents from hidden objects or unstable footing, making it crucial for the park to enforce a strict “no swimming” rule.

It’s worth noting that guests who violate the park’s safety rules—especially those that involve personal harm or potential disruption—are subject to penalties, including removal from the park. In this case, it’s possible that security staff intervened quickly after the incident was reported, ensuring the guests were escorted off the property.

this kid just jumped into the water at city walk 👀 pic.twitter.com/wnTpLqygqG — trey (@treypnk) May 3, 2025

A Growing Concern: Disrespecting Park Rules

This incident is part of a growing trend of disruptive behavior within theme parks, with some guests choosing to disregard the established rules and guidelines. While such incidents may seem isolated, they reflect a larger issue that parks like Universal Orlando Resort are facing in maintaining an enjoyable and safe experience for all visitors. As theme parks grow in popularity, managing guest behavior has become increasingly challenging.

It remains to be seen if Universal Orlando Resort will take any further action in response to this incident. The company is committed to upholding the safety and enjoyment of its guests and is likely to reiterate its safety policies in light of this situation.