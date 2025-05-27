Universal ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Closes Days After Launch of Epic Universe

You won’t be riding this popular Universal Studios ride for a little while.

Guests have a wide range of attractions to choose from during their trip to Universal Orlando. This collection recently got a whole lot bigger thanks to the grand opening of Epic Universe earlier this month. Not only will guests find some exhilarating thrill rides like Stardust Racers and Curse of the Werewolf at the new park, but they will also be able to enjoy highly themed and ultra-detailed dark rides.

One of the highlights of the new park so far has been Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, an incredibly immersive ride that takes guests through a mysterious castle. Along the way, riders will encounter all kinds of infamous creatures and monsters.

Epic Universe also expands Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter in some big ways, namely with the addition of a brand-new ride called Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. However, the Universal Orlando Resort is now down one Harry Potter-themed attraction.

Hogwarts Express Closes at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has scheduled Hogwarts Express for a brief refurbishment. The closure begins today, May 27, and will last through May 30, 2025. These dates are subject to change, but it seems like fans won’t have to worry about the Hogwarts Express being closed for too long.

Now is certainly a good time for Universal to refurbish some of its older attractions, with most attention being placed on Epic Universe. The new theme park has been met with rave reviews and will likely continue to be the focus of conversation for years to come.

This is not to say things aren’t just as exciting at Walt Disney World, with several large projects and expansions now on the horizon. Earlier this year, Disney closed half of its DinoLand U.S.A. area at Animal Kingdom. The rest of the land will close in early 2026. This is being done to make way for a large new land, one that will feature Encanto and Indiana Jones as its main franchise anchors.

Changes are also taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with the park’s Muppets Courtyard area closing this summer. Eventually, this area of the park will become Monstropolis, the fictional city seen in Pixar’s Monsters Inc. While exciting, these plans have not been popular with everyone. Not only will Muppets Courtyard close, which includes restaurants like Pizzerizzo and Mama Melrose, but so will Muppet*Vision 3D.

This fun and immersive 4D show has entertained Disney and Muppet fans for deacdes, and was the last project Muppets creator Jim Henson worked on before his death. Disney has stated that it realizes the importance and iconic nature of Muppet*Vision 3D, saying it is looking into ways to preserve the show. Still, fans are pretty disappointed it will be closing.

Some big changes are also happening at the Magic Kingdom soon, with the park set to receive its own Pixar-themed area. The park’s Tom Sawyer Island, Rivers of America, and Liberty Square Riverboat are all on the chopping block as Disney prepares to transform Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, giving it a Cars-inspired twist.

