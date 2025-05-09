Two Disney Parks Closing Rides Hours Before End of Operating Day, Guest Access Blocked

Some of these quirks even influence how each park operates day to day. During a recent visit to one resort, we experienced one firsthand.

Two Disney Parks Unexpectedly Close Rides Early

At Tokyo Disney Resort, we noticed something surprising during our recent visit: many of the most popular attractions shut their queues long before the park officially closes. This isn’t clearly communicated and can feel random, catching guests off guard if they planned to ride late in the day.

We saw this happen with several headline rides at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, including Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey in Fantasy Springs, and Splash Mountain (the last version left in the world). In each case, the queues were already closed well before the posted park hours ended—despite wait times still being manageable for U.S. standards.

That’s a major contrast with the U.S. parks, where guests can typically enter a ride queue up until the minute the park officially closes. At Disneyland and Walt Disney World, it’s common to get in line at 8:59 p.m. for a 9:00 p.m. close—and still get to ride.

Tokyo Disney seems to favor a different approach, likely to help cast members wrap up operations more efficiently. By closing queues early, they reduce the risk of long ride cycles, keeping the park running well past closing time, especially for labor-intensive attractions with high capacity and complex loading.

While it’s understandable from an operational standpoint, it does impact guest experience—especially for those unaware of the practice. If you’re planning a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort – which is famous for its dense crowds – it’s worth prioritizing top attractions earlier in the day, just in case the queues vanish before you expect them to.

Other Quirks at Tokyo Disney Resort