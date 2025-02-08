Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Attraction Now Closed – What Does It Mean for Guests

A popular Disney attraction is going away for a little while.

Related: The Heartbreaking Reality: Why Some Fans Are Cancelling Their Disneyland Trips

The Disney theme parks are all full of iconic rides, thrilling attractions, and unforgettable experiences, though just like any theme park, these things need to shut down from time to time. Even at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” ride and attraction closures are a very common and very important part of resort operations, ensuring that the experience is both safe and in the best state possible.

This week, guests can expect a very popular and somewhat recent addition to the Disney parks and resorts to close temporarily for maintenance.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Ride Closing

Related: Walt Disney World Resort’s Latest Closure Marks the End of a 30-Year Legacy

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast closed for refurbishment on February 4, 2025. The immersive dark ride is located at Tokyo Disneyland and first opened in 2020. Since then, the ride has become known as one of Disney’s best and most impressive dark rides to date, blending incredible on-ride technology with the magical storytelling Disney is known for.

It’s unknown what exactly Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast is closing, but guests will be happy to know it won’t be out of commission for long, as the attraction is scheduled to reopen on February 10.

Disney is constantly looking at ways to increase the magic and immersion of its various park resorts, continuously trying to put its best foot forward despite technological limitations. A great example of this involves the return of the moving cannons inside Rise of the Resistance, a Star Wars-themed attraction located at the original Disneyland Resort.

These effects stopped working shortly after the attraction opened and have proven difficult to fix for both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of the ride. However, Disneyland has seemingly solved the issue, returning Rise of the Resistance closer to what guests saw on opening day.

Related: Man Jumps 12 Feet Onto Disney Roller Coaster, Slumps Over Ride Vehicle

Beauty and the Beast is one of Disney’s most iconic and beloved fairytale stories of all time, with the original 1991 animated film going on to spawn its own spin-offs over the years. Disney gave the story the live-action treatment in 2017, with Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame taking on the leading role of Belle.

Disney’s obsession with live-action remakes can be traced back to 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. Fast-forward to 2025, and Disney is still heavily involved in retelling its most beloved stories in the live-action medium. One of the company’s most recent releases, The Little Mermaid (2023), was a hit with both fans and the box office, and several more projects are seemingly in the works.

Disney’s next live-action film is Snow White, which may very well be one of the company’s most anticipated and most controversial releases ever.

Starring Rachel Zegler, who made a name for herself starring in films like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) and Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story remake, Disney’s upcoming live-action take on Snow White is both an exciting new venture for the company, as well as a divisive one

Will you be visiting a Disney theme park this year?