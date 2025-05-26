After Decades of Thrills, Disney Removes Original Tower of Terror

One Disney park recently updated an original part of its Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction, disappointing some fans of the ride‘s old-school Hollywood feel.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror first opened at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort in 2007, 13 years after the original ride at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios and just one year after Tokyo Disney Resort debuted its version at Tokyo DisneySea.

Disneyland Resort opened its own Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure Park in 2004, but the attraction was rethemed to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in 2017. Three Disney parks worldwide currently operate versions of the original drop tower dark ride.

Even though Disneyland Paris Resort still boasts a The Twilight Zone-themed ride, the European Tower of Terror is much different now than when it debuted over 17 years ago. In 2019, Walt Disney Studios Park introduced the updated Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – A New Dimension of Chills. This ride features three distinctly chilling storylines: The Malevolent Machine, The Shaft Creatures, and The 5th Dimension.

This year, Disneyland Paris Resort updated its version of the Hollywood Tower Hotel once again, though this time, the modifications were much less dramatic. In the hotel library scene, the televisions that play a pre-show starring The Twilight Zone host Rod Serling are no longer curved, vintage-style screens. On X (formerly known as Twitter), @DLPReport shared a photo of the new flat screens:

🔧 At Tower of Terror, the Library tv screens were replaced with more modern technology: pic.twitter.com/dmi5SQBBlc — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 24, 2025

@Themountainkin1 also posted videos of the updated screens compared to the old ones. The first post features a video of the new televisions, while the second shows what they used to look like:

La télévision cathodique du préshow de la Tour de la Terreur a été remplacée par un écran plat🫤… Ce changement est définitif. Ça a déjà été fait pour la TOT WDW. On perd l’effet de distorsion de l’image, dû à la courbure de l’écran, et la qualité d’époque. Certes un petit détail, mais un détail qui apportait de l’authenticité, pour laquelle WDI est connu, à la scène. AVANT:

Ce changement est définitif. Ça a déjà été fait pour la TOT WDW. On perd l’effet de distorsion de l’image, dû à la courbure de l’écran, et la qualité d’époque. Certes un petit détail, mais un détail qui apportait de l’authenticité, pour laquelle WDI est connu, à la scène. AVANT: pic.twitter.com/uCqHP7W9M5 — Themountainking (@Themountainkin1) May 24, 2025

Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t publicly acknowledged these changes, which were likely made to make maintenance easier. The Disney parks rarely make statements about minor attraction changes.

Should Disneyland Paris Resort change any other parts of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!