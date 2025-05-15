Disney Guests Trapped on Tower of Terror After Getting Locked in Elevator Shaft

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently shared her experience getting stuck on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror for over 30 minutes. Over a dozen Disney Park guests were already on board the elevator, and halfway through the experience, the attraction suddenly shut down.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1994. The attraction was the first of its kind for Walt Disney Imagineering, and versions later followed at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park, Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tokyo DisneySea, and Disneyland Paris Resort’s Walt Disney Studios Park. In 2017, Disneyland Resort rethemed its version to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, making the Walt Disney World Resort version the only operating Tower of Terror in the United States.

After 30 years, most Disney Park guests know what to expect on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. But the thrill ride gave Walt Disney World Resort guests an unexpected fright earlier this month when it suddenly broke down.

On May 7, TikTok user @sonotblazzed shared a video of herself and some friends trapped in the elevator shaft on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. The vehicle made it through the initial part of the ride and locked into the elevator shaft, where the drop sequence starts, before it suddenly stopped moving. Eventually, the overhead lights came on, and Disney cast members instructed guests to stay seated.

“It was truly the scariest Tower of Terror experience I’ve ever had,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Had us all shaking at the end.”

Over a dozen guests sat on the attraction for over 30 minutes, some complaining that it was “so hot.” Eventually, a Disney cast member announced that the drop sequence would resume as usual, and the guests finished their ride on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. The guests exited the attraction normally and didn’t need to be evacuated.

Walt Disney World Resort rarely issues statements about minor ride breakdowns, and this instance was no different. However, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

What’s the most unexpected thing you’ve experienced at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!