After Exactly 48 Years, Disneyland Shuts Down Space Mountain

Earlier this month, a Disneyland Resort guest shared their experience getting stuck on Space Mountain after the Tomorrowland roller coaster abruptly ceased operations. After turning the overhead lights on (something every theme park fan wants to see!), Disney cast members pushed rockets full of guests down the track to evacuate them from the broken-down attraction.

Space Mountain is one of a few Disney Park attractions that originated at Magic Kingdom Park before opening at Disneyland Park. Walt Disney World Resort’s version of the iconic indoor roller coaster debuted in 1975, while Disneyland Resort’s opened exactly 48 years ago on May 27, 1977. Walt Disney Imagineers later created versions for Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park (Paris), and Hong Kong Disneyland. Tokyo Disney Resort is currently rebuilding its version of Space Mountain, while Disneyland Paris Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland have permanently rethemed their indoor roller coasters to the Star Wars-inspired Hyperspace Mountain.

Disneyland Resort occasionally installs themed overlays on its version of the attraction, including a temporary version of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain. At Walt Disney World Resort, guests can experience holiday-themed overlays on the attraction during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. However, both United States Disney parks are currently operating the standard version of Space Mountain.

On May 18, 2025, TikTok user @therealtoriallen shared a video of their party getting stuck on Disneyland Resort’s Space Mountain attraction. Several Disney Park guests had the rare opportunity to see the dark roller coaster with the lights on before being rescued. However, instead of evacuating guests, Disney cast members climbed up to the tracks and manually pushed several rockets downhill, allowing them to complete the route to the unloading area.

Luckily, everyone on board seemed to enjoy their unique experience and exited the ride safely. Disneyland Resort didn’t issue a public statement about this breakdown, which isn’t unusual for minor attraction issues like this one. However, Space Mountain eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort attraction? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!