After Struggling at Box-Office, ‘Snow White’ Remake Gets Second Release

Disney’s Snow White live-action adaptation, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will make its digital debut on May 13, marking the next step in its post-theatrical journey. The film, which debuted in theaters on March 21, will be available for purchase on several digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. However, Disney has not yet announced when the movie will be available to stream on Disney+.

The Future of ‘Snow White’ Revealed

The main news surrounding the release is that Snow White will hit physical shelves on June 24, arriving in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. The digital and physical editions will feature bonus content, such as bloopers, deleted scenes, featurettes, and a full-length sing-along version of the movie, offering fans extra content beyond the theatrical release.

Despite the digital and physical release plans, the live-action film has faced a rocky reception. Snow White opened with a $42.2 million weekend in the U.S., grossing $200.5 million globally, which has been considered a disappointing performance given the movie’s hefty $270 million production budget. Directed by Marc Webb, the film encountered multiple challenges, including reshoots, labor strikes, a fire on set, and some controversial comments from lead actress Zegler that generated headlines and stirred discussions.

What Comes Next?

This film’s failures come after much criticism from Disney fans over the volume of live-action remakes being released. Many fans have expressed their desire for original stories instead of movie remakes. Regardless, Disney has continued to announce new remakes coming in the next several years.

While Snow White has struggled at the box office, Disney is now pivoting to the home entertainment market with its upcoming digital and physical release. With a mix of bonus content and the chance to revisit the film at home, it remains to be seen whether the movie can find new life outside of theaters.