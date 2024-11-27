Disney World Replaces Moana Just Days Before Sequel Premiere

Days before the Thanksgiving premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 (2024), Walt Disney World Resort brought a new version of the Polynesian Disney Princess to EPCOT.

Moana (2016) has practically taken over The Walt Disney Company. Conceived initially as a Disney+ series, executives decided to upgrade Moana 2 to a feature film after seeing what Walt Disney Animation Studios had planned. Although Lin-Manuel Miranda didn’t return to write music for the sequel, it does feature original stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui).

The movie, which premieres this week, isn’t the only Moana project in development. Walt Disney Studios is currently producing a live-action remake of Moana starring Johnson as the real-life Maui and Catherine Laga’aia as the titular Disney Princess.

Walt Disney World Resort also jumped in on the Moana craze, opening the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walkthrough attraction at EPCOT last year. Guests can also see Moana in parades, performances, and meet-and-greets throughout Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

To celebrate the release of Moana 2, EPCOT is switching things up. Guests can now meet Moana in her all-new Moana 2 outfit near Journey of Water. Her permanent meet-and-greet location is across the walkway from the attraction, adjacent to the Coral Reef Restaurant in the World Nature neighborhood.

TikTok user @dlpshorts shared this clip of the Disney Princess debuting her new look:

Moana typically meets intermittently between 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., but like most entertainment offerings at Walt Disney World Resort, those times are subject to change. Guests should check the My Disney Experience app or the posted sign outside her meet-and-greet location for the most up-to-date schedule.

If you’re hoping to meet Moana in her classic outfit, don’t fret! The Disney Princess greets guests in her original costume in the Character Landing area on Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Which Moana outfit do you prefer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!