‘Renegade Nell’: Disney’s New Original Action-Fantasy Drops Major Reveal

After a season of live-action remakes and outcry for more original content from the House of Mouse, it seems Disney+ is finally answering. Subscribers will be treated to magical entities, mysteries, and murder as Renegade Nell premieres on March 29, 2024.

The official trailer looks more akin to Pirates of the Caribbean than some of Disney’s latest original projects, and that’s probably a good thing. This tale of intrigue, highway robbery, and magical powers should definitely generate new interest after the dust settles from other series like Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Related: TV series based on “The War of the Worlds” coming to BBC

The New series from Lookout Point and Disney What’s On Disney Plusshared the following descriptor,

“In this new action-adventure fantasy series, Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.”

That sounds like a bold and new direction for a Disney property, but can it live up to expectations? The official first look seen in the footage below is undoubtedly promising. The report also lists out the show’s cast with Louisa Harland in the leading role of Nell Jackson with Nick Mohammed starring as the mysterious Billy Blind accompanied by a supporting cast featuring Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jake Dunn, Bo Bragason, Florence Keen, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Pip Torrens, and Craig Parkinson.

Disney Goes Rogue with Renegade Nell

Although not much is known about the new series at the time of writing, the action sequence above has some very impressive fight choreography that looks absolutely amazing. If the intrigue and mystery depicted in the original trailer aren’t enough to warrant interest, the stunts certainly are.

Related: Marvel Ditches Disney Plus, Attempts To Find New Audience for Struggling Projects

Renegade Nell comes to Disney at an exciting time, especially since the studio is cracking down on what projects get completed. Even so, the British-made adventure series shows a lot of promise and certainly comes with a unique premise to get a few curious viewers.

Related: Customers Should Brace Themselves as Disney+ Ramps up Streaming Ads

It’s curious to see the Walt Disney Company take an interest in more adventure series, as the new show feels more in line with something like The Artful Dodger or Intertwined rather than the reliance on figures from Marvel, Star Wars, or Disney’s own pre-established intellectual property. As audiences continue to cry out for more original content, the door could open for more experimental material like the clips above. Only time will tell.

All episodes of Renegade Nell will be available on Disney+ on March 29, 2024.

Are you excited for this new Disney original series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!