National Travel Ban Tomorrow: Thousands of Disney Vacations Face Cancellations, Indefinite Delays

Starting tomorrow, thousands of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort vacations may face indefinite delays or cancellations. After years of delays, the REAL ID Act officially takes effect on May 7, 2025.

The REAL ID Act

Congress passed the REAL ID Act back in 2005 as an enhanced national security measure post-9/11. Whereas each individual state sets the requirements for obtaining a driver’s license or state ID, the REAL ID Act created a set of federal guidelines that citizens must follow in order to get a state ID or driver’s license with a star in the upper right-hand corner.

Millions of Americans still don’t have REAL IDs, and it’s not hard to understand why. The TSA was set to begin enforcing the requirement way back in 2008, but the deadline was repeatedly pushed back due to issues with certain states and, eventually, the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether or not you have one, the Department of Homeland Security will officially start enforcing the REAL ID Act on Wednesday, May 7.

Starting May 7, United States travelers must have one of the following forms of identification to travel on an airplane domestically:

REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID (marked with a star)

U.S. passport or passport card

DHS Trusted Traveler card (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI)

Military ID or other federally approved forms

If your ID doesn’t have that gold or black star, you’ll want to visit your local DMV for an upgrade. Check your DMV’s website for a list of documents necessary to apply.

What Does This Have to Do With Disney?

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort welcome tens of millions of guests annually, many of whom arrive by plane at the Orlando International Airport (MCO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and other regional airports. Those Americans who pack their Mickey Mouse ears and MagicBands will be denied boarding if they don’t have compliant government identification.

The TSA has said it will not make exceptions. All adults must have a compliant form of government identification to pass through airport security. Travelers under 18 don’t require a REAL ID as long as they’re accompanied by an adult with proper identification.

Once again, it doesn’t matter if you’ve paid for airline tickets or a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacation package. Beginning tomorrow, you must have a REAL ID Act-compliant form of government identification to fly domestically in the United States. The TSA will turn travelers away.

