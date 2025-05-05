BREAKING: Disney World Makes Another Inclusive Change to the Country Bear Jamboree

On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort made a major announcement for Country Bear Musical Jamboree fans! Months after the refreshed Frontierland show debuted, Magic Kingdom Park guests will finally have the chance to meet one of its most iconic characters: Romeo McGrowl.

The original Country Bear Jamboree closed in January 2024. In July, it reopened as the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, a modernized version of the classic show featuring the bears singing countrified Disney and Pixar tunes in the style of a Nashville musical revue. Almost all of the bear characters, except for one, remained the same, with new outfits and improved mechanics.

As part of the reimagining, Walt Disney Imagineering renamed Liver Lips McGrowl to Romeo McGrowl. The character’s name was considered culturally insensitive due to its mocking of the character’s facial features. The term “liver lips” has long been associated with people who struggle with alcohol abuse.

When the Country Bear Musical Jamboree reopened, many of the walk-around bear characters, including Big Al, Shaker, and Wendell, returned to Magic Kingdom Park in their new costumes. But Romeo McGrowl, who used to meet guests under his old name, was nowhere to be seen.

That all changed on Monday, May 5. Walt Disney World Resort took to social media to reveal that Romeo McGrowl has finally arrived at Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can find him roaming Frontierland with the other bears, taking photos and signing autographs throughout the day.

The Country Bears typically roam Frontierland throughout the day, appearing with character attendants but often without PhotoPass photographers. Unlike other Disney character meet-and-greets, the bears don’t have set lines or photo stations, and guests are encouraged to approach them as they roam the park.

However, because they don’t have set meet-and-greet sessions, sometimes the bears will move on without greeting everyone in the area. If they’re ready to move on, give them a wave and try again later!

