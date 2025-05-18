Pedro Pascal Protects Fellow Marvel Star From Uninvited Guest at Movie Premiere

We all knew Pedro Pascal was a hero on the screen, but it turns out he’s a real-life one, too.

The red-carpet premiere for Eddington (2025) took an interesting turn for two of its stars on Friday. The film, directed by Ari Aster (Hereditary), stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Emma Stone (La La Land).

However, during the Cannes Film Festival premiere for the new movie, Stone, 36, was harassed by an uninvited guest. But fortunately, Pascal, 50, swiftly came to her rescue.

In a short video posted by Variety on X (formerly Twitter), Stone is seen posing for photos between her co-stars Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler when she suddenly recoils from a bee.

Emma Stone gets attacked by a bee on the #Cannes red carpet for #Eddington. http://bit.ly/4kme0R8

Butler, 33, blows in the direction of the bee to try and shoo it away, while Pascal swipes at it with his hand. Luckily, it seems no one was stung on the red carpet!

According to Wikipedia, Eddington, described as a “contemporary Western,” centers on “a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal),” which “sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.”

But putting the film aside, it’s heart-warming to see a Marvel star looking after one of his own.

Though they’ve not shared the screen together in a Marvel movie, Pascal will play Dr. Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), while Stone previously played Gwen Stacy in the Sony/Marvel Entertainment films The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), opposite Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man.