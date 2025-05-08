‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Wins Lawsuit Against Disney, Receives “Substantial” Compensation

Ralph Ineson has won his lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company.

British actor Ralph Ineson, best known for his work in Game of Thrones, the U.K. version of The Office, and Robert Eggers’ The Witch, has won his lawsuit against his former and current boss, The Walt Disney Company. Ineson filed a lawsuit against Disney in 2023 over an injury he sustained while filming the Willow series for Disney+ in 2021.

Ineson reportedly slipped on fake gravel while on set, falling and dislocating his shoulder. He sued Disney for £150,000 ($190,500 USD), claiming his injury occurred while producers were pressuring the cast of Willow to finish filming by a strict deadline.

This pressure led to gravel not being properly cleaned, resulting in Ineson tripping and falling. Ineson revealed that because of his injury, he could no longer take physically demanding roles, especially ones where he would be required to ride horseback or fight.

While official numbers have not been revealed, Ineson was awarded ” substantial” compensation in the lawsuit.

Willow was Disney’s revival of the classic 1988 film of the same name, starring Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, and Erin Kellyman. Ineson’s role saw him portray Ballantine.

Apparently, Willow didn’t perform as well as Disney intended, with the company canceling the show in 2023 despite developer Jonathan Kasdan claiming a script for a second season was already finished. In May of the same year, Willow was removed from Disney+ following a trend across the streaming industry in an apparent effort to reduce costs.

Ineson has been in the industry for years, with one of his earliest roles being Chris Finch in Britain’s original The Office, though the mannered, deep-voiced actor has exploded into new fame thanks to more recent roles like The Witch and The Northman, both of which were directed by Robert Eggers. Ineson also landed a role in Eggers’ latest film Nosferatu in 2024, a year that also saw him portray a Catholic priest in The First Omen.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this lawsuit is that Ineson plays a critical role in Disney and Marvel’s upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While Ineson may have sustained a life-altering injury while on the set of a Disney production, it seems there was no bad blood between the two parties.

Ineson was tapped to play one of Marvel’s biggest bad guys (literally), Galactus, facing off against the rest of the Fantastic Four themselves, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025, marking a bold new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will you be watching The Fantastic Four: First Steps?