NEW: Disney World Discontinues Refillable Mug Service

A fan-favorite feature has been reportedly discontinued inside select parks at Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney World has discontinued its refillable mugs inside its water parks. This news comes as Disney World welcomes back Typhoon Lagoon for the season, which had been closed for the last several months.

Historically, guests have been able to purchase refillable mugs at Disney World’s water parks and enjoy free refills of soda and other beverages as they please. Refillable mugs can also be purchased across Walt Disney World’s collection of hotels, allowing guests to grab a drink at food courts and other dining locations. These mugs come with blackout dates that align with the day guests arrive and the day they leave the resort.

However, those who visited Typhoon Lagoon on its reopening day have been informed that refillable mugs are no longer available. The park’s Coca-Cola Freestyle machines have also reportedly been removed.

It’s unclear why Disney decided to axe this service, especially considering the resort is trying to get more people into its water parks. This summer, Disney World is rolling out a special deal that grants Resort guests free admission to Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. The only catch is that guests must visit the water park on the day of their arrival.

This summer marks another big shift for Disney World, as the resort will operate both of its water parks simultaneously for the first time in years.

Prior to COVID-19, both of Disney World’s water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, were open at the same time. However, since 2020, Disney has only kept one park open at a time.

Once Blizzard Beach reopens on May 21, guests will have their pick of water parks, marking the end of an era and the start of a new chapter for Walt Disney World. It’s assumed that refillable mugs will also be unavailable at Blizzard Beach when the water park reopens.

It’s a great offer for those who don’t plan on doing a whole lot on the first day of their vacation, and can set the stage for a nice trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, the cancellation of Disney’s refillable mugs is likely to cause some pushback from water park and theme park visitors alike. Things are changing outside the water parks, too, with large-scale renovations and overhauls currently underway at places like Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.

These two theme parks will eventually be home to entirely new areas, rides, and attractions, as Walt Disney World and The Walt Disney Company chart an exciting new path. For more news on what’s opening and closing at Walt Disney World, click here.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Walt Disney World news and updates.