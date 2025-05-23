Marvel Studios Delays Major Avengers Films: How This Could Save the MCU

Big changes are happening at Marvel Studios, and it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for two of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Both major film events, Avengers: Doomsday (originally set for May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (originally set for May 7, 2027), have been delayed, and while it’s always tough to hear about movie delays, this might actually be the best thing Marvel could do right now.

A Fresh Start Under Bob Iger

Ever since Bob Iger returned as Disney’s CEO, he’s been focused on improving the quality of Marvel’s output. This is a noticeable shift from the strategy under former CEO Bob Chapek, who pushed Marvel to pump out as much content as possible. The idea was to flood Disney+ with Marvel shows and films, but it left many fans and critics feeling like the quality wasn’t quite up to par.

Iger’s approach is different. He’s all about quality over quantity, and these delays are proof of that. By giving these films more time, Marvel has a chance to make them as epic and polished as they deserve to be. After all, these are Avengers movies—the cornerstone of the MCU.

The Thunderbolts Effect

This decision also comes in the wake of Thunderbolts’ box office success and glowing reception from fans. The movie proved that taking extra care with storytelling and production pays off, as it became a surprise hit. It’s likely that Marvel is looking to replicate this success by applying the same level of dedication to their upcoming projects. Fans loved the well-rounded characters, compelling narrative, and polished visuals of Thunderbolts, setting a new standard for what Marvel films can achieve when given the proper time and resources.

The Script Controversy

One of the most surprising tidbits surrounding Avengers: Doomsday is that, according to insider MyTimeToShine, the movie started filming in April 2025 without a finished script. Even Wyatt Russell, who’s part of the cast, mentioned that he hadn’t read the script yet. Now, whether this was true or just a tactic to avoid leaks, it’s clear that the film wasn’t quite ready to hit the ground running.

This extra time could be a game-changer. It’ll allow the writers to refine the story and ensure the film lives up to fan expectations. Marvel’s been criticized in the past for rushing projects, and this delay shows they’re taking feedback seriously.

A Slimmer 2026 Schedule

With these delays, Marvel’s 2026 lineup is looking a lot lighter. The only confirmed films for that year are Spider-Man: Brand New Day (slated for July 31, 2026) and Avengers: Doomsday. While that might feel sparse compared to Marvel’s usual packed schedules, it’s actually a good thing. Fewer films mean more attention to detail, better storytelling, and, hopefully, fewer production hiccups.

Learning from DC’s Playbook

Marvel seems to be taking a page out of James Gunn’s book. Gunn’s new strategy for the DC Universe involves giving visual effects (VFX) artists nearly a year to work on post-production. It’s a smart move, especially considering how important VFX is for superhero movies. By delaying the Avengers films, Marvel’s VFX teams will have the time they need to make everything look flawless—no more rushed CGI or disappointing final battles.

Why This Delay Is Good News

Sure, waiting longer for these movies isn’t ideal, but the payoff could be huge. A well-thought-out script, stunning visuals, and a focus on quality could make these some of the best Avengers films yet. Marvel fans have always expected the best, and with these delays, it seems like the studio is committed to delivering just that.

So, while the wait might be tough, it’s all for the right reasons. Marvel is making sure that when these films finally hit theaters, they’ll be worth every second of the anticipation.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in cinemas on December 18, 2026, with Secret Wars following on December 17, 2027.

Are you willing to wait longer for a better cinematic experience, or do you miss the days of a packed Marvel schedule? Let us know your thoughts!