Krysten Ritter Returns as Jessica Jones in the MCU: Are the Defenders Assembling?

In a thrilling announcement at Disney’s 2025 upfront presentation, Krysten Ritter is set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, marking her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after nearly a decade. This development has ignited excitement among fans eager to see the hard-boiled private investigator back in action.

A Triumphant Return

Ritter first portrayed Jessica Jones in the acclaimed Netflix series Jessica Jones (2015–2019), where she delivered a nuanced performance as a former superhero grappling with trauma while running her own detective agency.

The series was lauded for its mature themes and complex character development. Following the show’s cancellation and the migration of Marvel’s Netflix series to Disney+, fans speculated about the character’s future. Ritter herself expressed enthusiasm about returning, stating, “I’ll be ready” when discussing the possibility of rejoining the MCU.

Setting the Stage in Daredevil: Born Again

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again concluded with Vincent Donofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, ascending to the mayoralty of New York City and imposing martial law through his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, was left to form an underground resistance to combat Fisk’s authoritarian regime. The upcoming second season, slated for release in early 2026, will see Jessica Jones joining this resistance, bringing her investigative prowess and superhuman strength to the fight.

A Potential Defenders Reunion

Ritter’s return opens the door for other members of the Defenders to re-enter the MCU. Actors Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) have expressed interest in reprising their roles, though official confirmations are pending. The inclusion of Jessica Jones hints at a broader reunion, potentially bringing together the street-level heroes to challenge Fisk’s dominion over New York City.

A Bright Future for Marvel’s Street-Level Heroes

The announcement of Daredevil: Born Again continuing as an annual series underscores Disney’s commitment to exploring the darker, grounded side of the MCU. With Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones joining the fray and the promise of more seasons to come, fans are in for an electrifying ride as Marvel builds toward an epic clash against Fisk’s oppressive regime.

The scope of the MCU’s street-level heroes continues expanding, and the stage is set for an electrifying continuation of the Defenders’ saga.

Are you excited to see the Defenders reunite in Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments.