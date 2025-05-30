Marvel Insider Drops HUGE MCU Secrets! X-Men, Young Avengers & More

Hey Marvel fans, get ready to geek out! Recently, Marvel insider Alex Perez hopped on Patreon for a Q&A and spilled some seriously juicy hints about what’s coming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From mutant mayhem to young heroes taking the spotlight, there’s a lot to be excited about. Let’s dive into the good stuff.

X-Men Are Rolling In—and They’re Bringing the Squad

We already know the big names confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday (2027) — Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, Beast, and Gambit. But Perez says that’s just the beginning. We can definitely expect to see fan-favorites like Storm, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Deadpool, X-23, and Colossus showing up in future Avengers flicks.

Bonus: Wolverine, Deadpool, and X-23 are kinda already MCU regulars thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) shaking up the multiverse. Perez didn’t spill the exact details, but it sounds like these mutants will have a bigger role soon.

When asked about what X-Men storylines might get the MCU treatment, Perez pointed to some classic baddies: Mr. Sinister, Essex, Senator Kelly, and Bolivar Trask. If you remember, Trask popped up in Days of Future Past (2014), and Mr. Sinister’s been teased forever in post credit scenes. Looks like Marvel is gearing up to bring them back — this time for real.

Young Avengers Assemble (For Real This Time)

The next-gen Avengers are coming, no doubt. Perez mentioned a leaked concept art that had Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and Kamala Khan chilling together with Star-Lord and Wong. Yep, it’s basically a superhero hangout spot.

Also, remember that Wiccan and Agatha Harkness show that was talked about? Perez hinted it might’ve morphed into something bigger — maybe a Champions project featuring some of those younger heroes like Kamala and America Chavez. Nothing official yet, but fingers crossed!

Secret Projects, Untitled Movies, and Big Speculation

Marvel’s got some mystery boxes up their sleeve. The rumored November 2026 movie date is gone, but July 2027 is still open. Perez speculated it could be anything — from Doctor Strange 3 to World War Hulk or even Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Oh, and before Avengers: Secret Wars (2028) drops, there might be a surprise project sneaking in. Perez’s hints have us buzzing about what that could be.

Eternals Are Far From Finished

Despite rumors about the Eternals being done in the MCU or shifting to anime, Perez confirmed that the Eternals are very much alive and planned to be a big part of the next MCU saga. So fans can expect more cosmic drama from this powerful crew down the line.

War Machine’s Future — Is Rhodey Suited Up?

What’s up with Rhodey? Perez said the plan was to explore his PTSD and armor struggles after the Skrull storyline in a project called Armor Wars — but with that on hold, it’s unclear where Rhodey’s headed. He might not even be in Doomsday, so his arc is still a bit of a question mark.

Netflix Heroes and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — Any Returns?

We all love seeing Daredevil and Punisher back, but when asked about Daisy Johnson from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.(2013) , Perez kept mum. “No comment,” he said, so we’re left guessing if Quake’s coming back.

What to Expect at SDCC 2025

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con might be a little more chill on the big reveals. Perez says Marvel will focus on promoting Fantastic Four: The First Steps (2025) since it’s dropping around the same time. Expect updates on Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, VisionQuest, and maybe even a sneak peek of Avengers: Doomsday (2027).

Don’t forget the animation fans — Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and X-Men ‘97 Season 2 could also get some love at their animation panel. Big Phase 7 saga reveals? Probably not this time. They want to keep the spotlight on Phase 6.

So, What’s Next for Marvel Fans?

Here’s the quick and exciting list of what to keep an eye on:

Wonder Man (TBA)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (TBA)

VisionQuest (TBA)

Fantastic Four: The First Steps (2025)

Avengers: Doomsday (2027)

Avengers: Secret Wars (2028)

With mutants, young heroes, and secret surprises on the horizon, the MCU’s future is looking bigger and better than ever. Stay tuned!

Which characters are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments