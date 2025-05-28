Report: Marvel Recasts ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise Actor for New Release

New information has come to light regarding the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

Marvel Studios headed back to the drawing board for its solo Vision series, breathing new life into a project that had been quietly in limbo since it was first announced in 2022. Originally titled Vision Quest, the series was set to reunite audiences with Paul Bettany’s synthezoid Avenger following the events of WandaVision.

Bettany, who portrayed Vision across multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe entries—from Captain America: Civil War (2016) to Avengers: Infinity War (2018)—had been attached to return to the role. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who led last year’s Agatha All Along, was developing the initial iteration of the project.

But last year, the Vision series took a new turn and officially moved forward again, this time under the creative direction of Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas.

Matalas, who led Picard’s critically acclaimed final season and earned a Writers Guild of America nomination for the finale episode “The Last Generation,” was tapped to spearhead the reimagined Vision series, which is now targeting a 2026 debut on Disney+.

“With Matalas coming on board, this will be Marvel’s first new live-action series pickup in almost two years, representing a significant shift in how the company produces television for Disney+,” Variety reported last year. “Originally, Marvel adopted a features model, hiring head writers to create predetermined (and, often, already announced) shows, but assigning most leadership responsibilities to the directors and creative executives.”

The shift signaled a change in Marvel Studios’ approach to serialized storytelling, emphasizing showrunner-driven development more akin to traditional television. Matalas’ hiring underscored the studio’s growing interest in giving experienced TV creatives more control over their streaming projects.

The last time viewers saw Vision was in WandaVision’s emotional conclusion, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) came to terms with her grief and dissolved the version of Vision she had manifested within the Hex. But another Vision—the so-called “White Vision,” rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D.—was introduced in the same episode. Originally programmed to eliminate Wanda, White Vision experienced a pivotal shift after encountering the conjured Vision, who helped restore his past memories.

The Vision series is set to star James Spader, who returns as the Avengers villain Ultron. The cast also features Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica as Tucker, and recent reports claim that T’Nia Miller will star as Marvel Comics character, Jocasta. Now, a new report states that one Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) character will appear in the Vision series, but will be recast.

According to Daniel Richtman, the character of E.D.I.T.H. will appear in the Vision series not as the A.I. voice but as a person. Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is reportedly set to play this role, taking over from voice actor Dawn Michelle King.

“‘Human’ versions of several MCU androids and AIs have been cast, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, Emily Hampshire will play the physical manifestation of E.D.I.T.H,” reports Comic Book Movie. “He broke the news that T’Nia Miller will play Vision‘s Jocasta yesterday, with the trades confirming it a few hours later, so you shouldn’t dismiss this rumour.”

Introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, E.D.I.T.H.—short for “Even Dead, I’m The Hero”—is Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) final A.I. creation, gifted to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after Tony’s death in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Encased in a sleek pair of high-tech sunglasses, E.D.I.T.H. connects to a powerful global network of Stark satellites and weaponized drones, giving the wearer access to surveillance, communications, and deadly defenses. The name, infused with Stark’s signature bravado, is a nod to his enduring influence, even from beyond the grave.

In the film, Peter struggles with the responsibility E.D.I.T.H. represents, ultimately handing control to Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), believing him to be a more capable hero. That decision nearly results in catastrophe as Mysterio uses the A.I. to manipulate global events with weaponized illusions. E.D.I.T.H. becomes the center of Peter’s journey, forcing him to confront what it truly means to be a hero—not just by wielding power, but by choosing how to use it.

White Vision’s abrupt exit from Westview left a narrative thread dangling—one that now appears to be the focal point for Matalas’ upcoming series. The project marked Marvel’s first new live-action series greenlight in nearly two years, and could potentially play a key role in reshaping the studio’s broader television ambitions on Disney+.

Following the success of Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again, the Vision series emerges as another example of Marvel’s evolving priorities for its Disney+ slate—ones that now appear to lean toward more structured, showrunner-led storytelling.

On the cinematic front, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return next year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026).

How do you feel about the Vision cast that is coming together? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!