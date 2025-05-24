How a Tragic Fire Destroyed Universal’s Impressive King Kong Ride

Take a trip down memory lane as we explore the history of one of Universal Studios’ most interesting defunct attractions.

While there’s a lot to do when inside, Universal’s theme parks are best known for their amazing theming and exciting attractions.

Old-school rides can certainly be fun, though newer additions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure continue to push the envelope when it comes to thrills, chills, and storytelling.

New and exciting things are always around the corner when it comes to Universal. In May 2025, Universal Orlando Resort opened its brand-new Epic Universe theme park, which is advertised as one of its most immersive and ambitious projects to date.

However, Universal also has a treasure trove of historic attractions, most of which have closed permanently over the years. This includes attractions such as Jaws, Disaster, and Dueling Dragons, all of which are now fondly remembered by theme park fans.

However, one of Universal’s most beloved attractions has a different story than most.

The History of Universal’s King Kong Encounter

King Kong Encounter was an attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood that placed guests right in front of King Kong himself. The ride, one part of the park’s tram tour, served as the basis for Kongfrontation, another King Kong-themed attraction that would open at Universal Studios Florida in 1990.

Once guests hopped aboard the tram, they were taken on a tour of New York City, encountering the giant King Kong multiple times. The jaw-dropping 30-foot-tall animatronic was built with a budget of over seven million dollars and weighed seven tons. Legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr designed the Kong figure.

During their adventure, guests were given incredible up-close and personal looks at the gigantic, incredibly realistic animatronic. King Kong was by far one of the most complex and amazing animatronics of its time. Full of detail and articulation, the robotic ape even featured banana breath. The attraction was not just frightening and thrilling, but also a great time for guests.

Unfortunately, the ride fans had grown to adore was swiftly taken away one day due to a fire.

King Kong Encounter was destroyed in a fire in 2008. This fire reportedly began when a worker used a blowtorch to warm asphalt shingles being applied to a facade. The worker left before checking if all spots had cooled, and a three-alarm fire broke out. Nine firefighters and a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries.

The fire lasted a total of 24 hours and damaged the theme park quite severely, most notably destroying over 150,000 master recordings of music as well as Universal’s King Kong Encounter experience. After the fire, only four walls remained of the entire attraction, forcing Universal to demolish it.

Eventually, the attraction was replaced by King Kong: 360 3-D, which opened on July 1, 2010.

While the ride has not been open in nearly two decades, many fans still cherish King Kong Encounter for its immersive atmosphere and its impressive effects.

Did you get to ride King Kong Encounter before it closed? Let us know!