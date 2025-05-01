Just Revealed: Thunderbolts Character Arriving at Avengers Campus

Marvel fans, assemble! Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is adding another hero to its impressive lineup of character experiences. Starting this summer, guests will have the opportunity to meet Alexei Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian, from the highly anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts.

A Heroic Return to Character Debuts

It’s been nearly a year since Avengers Campus introduced a new character meet-and-greet tied to an upcoming Marvel movie or show.

The last time fans were treated to such an experience was back in July 2024, when Deadpool and Wolverine made their highly anticipated debut to promote Deadpool 3. That appearance thrilled visitors with witty story times, sharp claws, and photo ops galore, being one of the best additions to the land we had seen in a while.

Now, with Thunderbolts out in theaters, Red Guardian is stepping into the spotlight. Fans will recognize Alexei from Black Widow, where his larger-than-life personality (and equally memorable super-suit) stole the show. Played by the ever-charismatic David Harbour, Red Guardian’s mix of humor and heart has made him a fan favorite.

What to Expect from the Red Guardian Experience

Details about the meet-and-greet are still under wraps, but if Avengers Campus’ track record is any indication, this won’t be your average photo op. Imagine Red Guardian regaling guests with exaggerated tales of his Soviet-era heroics, posing in his iconic red suit, and maybe even exchanging a little playful banter with visitors.

The character meet-and-greet will take place near Avengers Headquarters, where fans already flock to see Spider-Man’s acrobatics and other Marvel heroes on patrol. Red Guardian’s larger-than-life personality is sure to bring a fresh energy to the Campus, giving fans another reason to return—or visit for the first time.

A Growing Roster of Marvel Icons

Avengers Campus has become a haven for Marvel fans, with its immersive environment and ever-evolving lineup of experiences. Over the years, the park has been quick to incorporate characters from new Marvel releases, from Shang-Chi and Moon Knight to Ms. Marvel. The inclusion of Red Guardian highlights Disney’s commitment to keeping the Campus fresh and relevant for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The addition of Red Guardian is also a reminder of Marvel’s vast and diverse roster of characters. As the Thunderbolts film promises to explore the dynamics of a team composed of antiheroes and rogues, this meet-and-greet offers a chance for guests to engage with a less conventional Marvel hero.

Thunderbolts Hype Is Building

The arrival of Red Guardian at Avengers Campus coincides with a growing buzz around Thunderbolts, which features a team-up of intriguing characters, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). With David Harbour’s Red Guardian bringing his humor and heroics to the forefront, fans are eager to see how this unconventional squad will navigate the MCU.

Ready to Meet Red Guardian?

Whether you’re a die-hard Marvel fan or just love the energy of Avengers Campus, the Red Guardian meet-and-greet promises to be a must-see experience. With Thunderbolts gearing up for its big-screen debut, there’s no better time to visit Disney California Adventure and immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe.

Who knows—maybe Red Guardian will have a few words of wisdom (or hilarious quips) to share about his upcoming adventures. Avengers Campus continues to prove that it’s the ultimate destination for superhero fans, and Red Guardian is the perfect addition to its heroic roster.