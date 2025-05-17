Remembering Howard Ashman: Jodi Benson Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message

Jodi Benson, the beloved voice of Ariel from The Little Mermaid, recently shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of what would have been lyricist Howard Ashman’s 75th birthday. In a touching video message posted by the official @DisneyOnBroadway Instagram account, Benson reflected on Ashman’s profound impact on her life and career, particularly during the recording of the now-iconic ballad, “Part of Your World.”

“My greatest memory is of Howard standing to my left in the recording studio for the entire time that I recorded my song ‘Part of Your World’,” she said. “So every breath, every nuance, every feeling came from Howard. Anything that we love about Ariel came from Howard.”

Her words offer a moving glimpse into their creative bond and the irreplaceable role Ashman played in shaping both the song and the character of Ariel.

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Who Was Howard Ashman?

Howard Ashman was a visionary lyricist, playwright, and storyteller whose work helped spark the Disney Renaissance. Before arriving at Disney, Ashman had already made his mark on Broadway with the offbeat hit Little Shop of Horrors. But his true legacy was cemented in animation, with Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Ashman brought theatrical sensibility to Disney storytelling, shaping lyrics, character development, and emotional arcs. One of his most significant collaborations was with composer Alan Menken, with whom he shared an almost instinctive creative rhythm. Their dynamic was seamless, Ashman crafting lyrics with emotional nuance, and Menken matching them with unforgettable melodies.

Their genius as a duo was recognized at the highest level: The Little Mermaid won two Academy Awards—Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “Under the Sea”. The accolades continued with Beauty and the Beast, which became the first animated film ever nominated for Best Picture.

Songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast” became instant classics, reinforcing the pair’s reputation as one of the most iconic songwriting teams in Disney history.

A Lasting Impact

Howard Ashman passed away in 1991 at just 40 years old, due to complications from AIDS, shortly before the release of Beauty and the Beast. In a time when the disease was heavily stigmatized, Ashman’s death brought a more public and personal face to the crisis, especially within the theater and creative communities.

His story quietly raised awareness and helped foster conversations around compassion, loss, and the need for change, especially on Broadway, where the AIDS epidemic had taken a devastating toll.

Despite his brief life, Ashman’s influence endures. His work helped launch the Disney Renaissance, transforming animated films into emotionally rich, musically driven experiences that continue to inspire artists worldwide.

More Than a Lyricist: Watch Howard

The Disney+ documentary Howard offers a powerful and personal look behind the scenes to better understand Ashman’s extraordinary life. The film chronicles his journey from a small-town theater kid to a creative force at Disney and doesn’t shy away from the challenges he faced, both professionally and personally.

Howard is more than a documentary about Disney history, it’s a tribute to a man whose passion, vulnerability, and imagination changed the way stories are told. Through archival recordings, interviews, and rare footage, the film paints a vivid portrait of a talent that was as generous as it was brilliant.

Happy Birthday, Howard

On what would have been his 75th birthday, the world continues to celebrate Howard Ashman, not just for the songs he gave us, but for the heart he poured into every lyric. From Broadway to Burbank, his legacy lives in every child singing “Part of Your World,” every standing ovation on stage, and every moment a character dares to dream.

Happy birthday, Howard. Your words gave us a world to be part of, and we’re still listening.