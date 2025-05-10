Is President Trump Out To Get Disney? – His 2nd Term Could Change Everything

Things could be changing in big, big ways for Disney.

Throughout its life as a company, Disney has faced hurdles, challenges, and, most importantly, opposition. However, Disney’s flexibility and creativity have helped keep it a household name all these decades later. In 2025, Disney is about as recognizable and iconic as sliced bread, with the company having a hand in practically every facet of entertainment and media.

Whether someone is watching the latest Star Wars film, catching the newest episode of a Marvel TV show, or simply playing a quick round of Fortnite, they’re all quite literally interacting with The Walt Disney Company in some shape or form. Disney’s TV and media departments have certainly become a focus for the company lately. Disney has gone all in on streaming with its in-house platform Disney+, which features thousands of hours of Disney-branded and Disney-owned content.

However, neither Disney nor the rest of the world has been around during such unprecedented times, with President Donald Trump and his administration are planning to uproot dozens of programs, organizations, and systems as it seeks to transform the country into what it thinks it needs to be to succeed.

This may sound like a broad assessment, because it is, as Trump and his team have not been all that forthcoming or transparent in terms of how and what they actually plan on doing. Take, for example, Trump’s latest threat on international films.

In another abrupt Truth Social post, President Trump announced he would be placing new tariffs on film productions that occur outside of the U.S. in an attempt to “save” Hollywood. While studios are definitely still playing catch-up following the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, to say Hollywood is in any way failing or drowning seems like a miscalculation.

Over the last several years, there’s been a growing sentiment that the movie industry is “dying” and that Hollywood doesn’t really know what people want to go see. But when looking at recent hits, this assertion falls apart. Take, for example, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Everyone had Barbie fever in the summer of 2023, with the film releasing on the same day as another huge hit.

Christopher Nolan’s return to the silver screen with Oppenheimer also generated tons of buzz and tons of dollars, with both it and Barbie dropping on the same day. This prompted something called “Barbenheimer” to form, which turned out to be one of the coolest, most unique, and seemingly “all-natural” pop culture moments in a long while.

More recently, Sinners, a completely original vampire flick from Ryan Coogler, cleaned up nicely at the box office, grossing over $200 million. To say the movie industry, specifically the American movie industry is dying feels like a very reactionary claim from Trump and his team.

It’s unknown what Trump’s proposed movie tariffs could mean for the film industry, but one company that seemingly has a lot to lose is Disney. Disney has repeatedly outsourced its film production to other countries around the world. Avatar 4 is currently filming in New Zealand, a location that has served as the backdrop for numerous films, including The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming team-up film starring an array of Marvel heroes, is currently filming in England.

Another way Disney could lose big is with Trump’s economic tariffs. While the president’s latest threats extend to the arts and sciences, Trump is still pushing hard against China and other countries, though considerably less so than he originally promised.

These tariffs could have huge ramifications on The Walt Disney Company’s merchandise divisions, even creeping their way into the theme parks. A trip to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida will already cost travelers roughly $200 for a single day (depending on the time of year), but who’s to say prices won’t rise if certain tariffs are enacted and trade agreements are, well, agreed upon?

It’s yet another unprecedented turn of events in a world where the “unprecedented” seems to be the new normal, though Trump’s tariffs have the capability of uprooting Americans’ entire way of life and cost of living. It’s certainly sent a chill down the spines of citizens, though companies are likely feeling just as chilly.

Only time will tell what happens as Trump’s second term continues, but corporations like Disney seem to be in for a bumpy ride.

What do you think of President Trump’s tariff proposals?