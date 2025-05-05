Trump Just Declared War on Hollywood, Disney Will Pay the Price

In a bold and controversial move, President Trump announced plans to implement a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside of the U.S., rattling the entertainment industry and sending shockwaves through global film markets. Major studios, including The Walt Disney Company and Comcast (owner of Universal Pictures), saw their stock prices tumble in response, raising fresh concerns about the future of international film production—and American tourism.

A War on Foreign Film Locations?

Posting to Truth Social, the former president cited national security concerns, claiming that foreign governments are offering incentives to lure U.S. studios overseas. “It’s a National Security threat,” he wrote, asserting that the Commerce Department and U.S. Trade Representative would immediately begin imposing the tariffs.

What isn’t clear yet is how soon these tariffs will take effect, or whether they’ll apply to movies already in production or even post-production. Titles like “Avengers: Doomsday” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” both filmed overseas, could be impacted—along with other tentpole projects from Disney and Universal that regularly rely on international locations for visual authenticity and cost-effectiveness.

Studios Reeling From the Announcement

The fallout was immediate. Disney’s stock dropped from $92.52 to $89.70, and Comcast dipped from $34.46 to $34. Though prices have since stabilized somewhat, the uncertainty lingers.

Industry insiders are openly skeptical. One U.K.-based producer told Variety, “It’s an absurd announcement with no meaning nor understanding of storytelling or creative impulses… You can’t just stop production. What about movies already in progress? None of this has been thought through.”

From “Harry Potter” to “Gladiator” and even “Mission: Impossible,” American studio films frequently shoot overseas to maximize production value. If tariffs go into full effect, producers fear they’ll either be forced to relocate all projects to the U.S.—which may not even be feasible—or swallow devastating costs.

Not Just a Studio Problem — A Tourism One Too

The ripple effects extend far beyond Hollywood. International tensions sparked by the tariff standoff are also impacting inbound tourism, especially from Canada, one of Disney’s most loyal travel markets.

Multiple travel agents have reported a surge in cancellations for Walt Disney World vacations, citing growing discontent over the political climate and rising costs of visiting the U.S. amid strained relations. “We’ve seen clients scrap long-planned Disney trips,” said one Ontario-based agent. “There’s a sentiment of, ‘Why spend our money where we feel unwelcome?’”

With the Canadian dollar already stretched thin, the emerging trade rift is exacerbating hesitation to cross the border, even for iconic family vacations. If that trend holds, it could mean a major downturn for Disney Parks, particularly in Florida, where international tourism plays a critical role in post-pandemic recovery.

A Tumultuous Time for Film and Theme Parks

The news comes at a difficult moment for both the film industry and theme park operators. Following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, U.S. film production is down over 40%, according to Variety. Now, a potential tariff wall could drive even more projects into limbo—or force a complete restructuring of how American studios operate abroad.

Franchises like “Star Wars”, “Jurassic World”, “Wicked”, and “M3GAN” all involve international filming locations that could be impacted. And with rising skepticism from global tourists, especially Canadians, the ripple effects may reach Disney’s theme parks sooner than expected.

At this stage, no timeline has been provided for the proposed tariffs, and the White House has yet to offer clarification on TV shows, animation, or licensing rights for overseas content. But with production costs, tourism, and Wall Street all feeling the pressure, the entertainment industry finds itself staring down yet another unexpected plot twist.