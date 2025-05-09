Guests Reveal Shocking Choices For “Disappointing” Disney World Restaurants

One of the things that sets Walt Disney World Resort apart from other theme parks is the quality of the food that can be found there. Of course, there are theme park staples like pretzels, chicken nuggets, pizza, and cheeseburgers, but there are so many more iconic treats that guests look forward to each time they travel to The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Guests can’t get enough of mouthwatering treats like the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls in the Magic Kingdom, the School Bread at EPCOT, the Cheeseburger Steam Pods at Animal Kingdom, and the Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Related: The Absolute BEST Snacks At the Magic Kingdom!

There are more than 400 places to grab a bite to eat at Walt Disney World, so it makes sense that not every dish at every restaurant can be a winner. But it is very surprising when you dine at a spot that everyone else seems to love, and you are let down by the food and don’t understand the hype.

Reddit user menegerie5 said they dined at Sanaa — which is known for its delicious bread service — and they were let down. They then asked fellow Redditors what Disney World restaurant they were most let down by, whether it was the food that was lacking or the overall environment and service.

Which table service did people feel most let down by? Either as it just wasn’t good, or was over hyped! For us it was Sanaa. We both love spicy food and found it all really rather bland. Was so disappointed.

Related: Sorry, But You’ll Want to SKIP These Magic Kingdom Snacks

Hundreds of Redditors jumped in with their answers, and some of them might surprise you!

One of the most consistent responses was about a restaurant at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and it once had a near-perfect reputation. We are talking about Ohana, an all-you-care-to-eat restaurant for both breakfast and dinner. However, since the restaurant reopened after its COVID closure, many guests feel that it has gone downhill.

Of course, the restaurant still offers must-have options like its iconic ‘Ohana noodles and pork dumplings, but guests just don’t think it has the same quality or lighthearted feel.

Went for my birthday for breakfast and I was not impressed, the food was fine but the price was insane for what it was, I also felt rushed, but I did get the last reservation of the morning. Thank God I was a CM at the time, I had my 50% off coupon, otherwise it would not have been worth it.

Related: Fans Weigh In: The Most OVERHYPED Disney Food

Another surprising restaurant that made the list was Cinderella’s Royal Table. The table-service restaurant is one of the most difficult dining reservations to score, as it allows guests to dine inside Cinderella Castle.

Not only do guests get to dine inside the castle, but they also get to meet various princesses who will come to their table. While the princesses may vary, guests can expect to see Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White, and either Aurora or Merida. ]

The biggest downside to Cinderella’s Royal Table is the price — breakfast will set guests back $74 per adult and $45 per child. Lunch and dinner are both $88 per adult and $52 per child, and a lot of commenters just didn’t think the experience was worth it.

Cinderellas Royal Table the last time we had it. Food wasn’t special, princesses were rushed and because of a timing issue we didn’t see Cinderella going in and when we came down stairs we were instructed to return at a later time to see her.

Related: Disney Fans Agree: This Might Be the Worst Restaurant at Disney World

One of Disney’s newer restaurants is Space 22o, which opened at EPCOT in 2021. Located right next to Mission: SPACE, guests are skyrocketed 220 miles into the air, where they can dine among the stars.

When it first opened, it was incredibly hard to get a reservation at Space 220, and it still can be very difficult. However, many Redditors felt that the food didn’t match the vibe or the high price tag.

Space 220 – so expensive, took a long time, and food was just okay. The space theming was cool but not worth the price (and our kids were just meh about it). It’s a one and done for us.

Of course, there were also restaurants that made the list that already didn’t have a great reputation, including Tony’s Town Square in the Magic Kingdom and Mama Melrose’s at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, Tony’s recently underwent a menu makeover, and the reviews have been a little better than they were in the past.

Mama Melrose, on the other hand, will close permanently on May 11, 2025. The area is set to be transformed into the city of Monstropolis from the 2001 Pixar flick Monsters, Inc. In addition to the closure of Mama Melrose, Muppet*Vision 3D will also close permanently, a decision that was a lot more controversial than the closure of Mama Melrose.

Have you ever found yourself disappointed in a popular Disney World restaurant? What did you find to be the biggest letdown — the food, the service, or the atmosphere? Let us know in the comments!