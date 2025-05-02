Disney Drops First Song from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – And It’s Totally Fang-tastic

Disney just released the first song from the upcoming ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, and fans are already buzzing. The new track, “The Place to Be,” premiered today, May 2, 2025, giving us our first real taste of the next monster-packed chapter, and let’s just say, the vibes are very “good guys vs. bad guys” in the best way.

The Music Video Breakdown

If you haven’t seen the video yet, here’s what to expect: a full-on showdown between sunlight and shadows. Literally. Half of the video takes place in a bright, sunny setting with the Daywalkers, and the other half dives into moody nighttime with the edgy new Vampire crew.

The choreography? As sharp as ever. ZOMBIES movies have built a reputation for killer dance numbers, and this one definitely delivers, big ensemble routines, dramatic turns, and that signature energy that makes you want to learn the moves yourself.

What really stands out is how the video visually reflects the movie’s central conflict: the contrast of day and night, and two very different monster worlds. There’s even a symbolic split in the characters’ allegiances; Addison is seen in the Vampires dance scene, while Zed appears with the sun-powered Daywalkers. That duality has always been a big theme in the ZOMBIES series, and this video hits that note perfectly.

Soundtrack Hype

This is just the beginning. The full ZOMBIES 4 soundtrack includes 13 songs, including nine brand-new tracks and some fan-favorite reprises like “Someday” and “Ain’t No Doubt About It.” If “The Place to Be” is anything to go by, this soundtrack is going to be another must-have.

The best part? It’s already available to pre-order, pre-save, and pre-add on major music platforms, so you can be ready to hit play the moment it drops.

What’s ZOMBIES 4 All About?

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires picks up with Zed and Addison after their first year of college. They’re back as camp counselors, but things get spooky fast when they land right in the middle of a rivalry between two new groups: the solar-powered Daywalkers from Sunnyside and the mysterious Vampires from Shadyside. As you can guess, tensions are high, and when a bigger threat looms over Seabrook, it’s up to our favorite couple to help bring everyone together (again).

But that’s not all, there may even be a forbidden love story between members of the rival factions. Could this unexpected romance be the key to peace… or the spark that sets everything off?

When Can We Watch?

Mark your calendars: ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires officially premieres on July 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Disney premieres of the summer.

Fans who’ve been following Zed and Addison’s journey from the start won’t want to miss this next chapter, packed with new characters, epic musical numbers, and fresh drama.

Can’t catch it live? No worries, ZOMBIES 4 will hit Disney+ on July 11, so you can stream it anytime, anywhere.

Whether you’re watching with friends at a summer movie night or rewatching to memorize all the choreography (we see you, superfans), this is one premiere that will keep the whole ZOMBIES fandom howling.