Multiple Episodes Censored and Banned, Missing for Every Single Disney+ User

In the streaming era, content is king. But at Disney+, some titles have been quietly banished from the kingdom. Episodes of various TV series, both old and new, have either disappeared from the platform or never been uploaded in the first place, leaving a trail of bewildered viewers in their wake.

The reasons behind these removals remain shrouded in a mix of corporate strategy, evolving sensitivities, and the ever-shifting sands of public opinion. Disney has addressed its stance on some of its older content in the past, such as adding disclaimers to the beginning of certain films containing “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures” that were “wrong then and are wrong now.”

However, since President Donald Trump returned to office and cracked down on DEI schemes, the company has backtracked to instead simply acknowledge that content “may contain outdated cultural depictions.”

In the cases of some episodes, Disney has instead opted to scrub them from streaming for good. You may find the shows below on Disney+, but you definitely won’t find these episodes…

Multiple Episodes of Bear in the Big Blue House

Bear in the Big Blue House was beloved in the late 1990s and early 2000s, charming audiences with its gentle storytelling, catchy musical numbers, and the warm, fuzzy presence of its titular bear – a large, friendly puppet who guided young viewers through everyday life.

The show, which aired on Disney Channel’s Playhouse Disney block, became a cultural touchstone for a generation of millennials, fostering emotional intelligence and imaginative play through its whimsical narratives and diverse cast of characters. Unsurprisingly, that same generation was overjoyed when the show made its way onto Disney+ for a whole new era of young viewers in 2022.

While the vast majority of episodes are available, some remain MIA. This includes “A Berry Bear Christmas” and “And to All a Good Night.” Disney has never explained why these episodes didn’t make the cut, but it’s been said that licensing issues for some songs played a role.

Multiple Episodes of Andi Mack

Andi Mack broke new ground on Disney Channel from 2017 to 2019, with the critically acclaimed coming-of-age series featuring an authentic portrayal of a 13-year-old girl navigating the complexities of adolescence, family, and self-discovery. The show garnered praise for its diverse characters, realistic storylines, and willingness to tackle sensitive topics such as first crushes, blended families, and cultural identity, sparking important conversations about representation and inclusivity.

If you try to watch the show on Disney+ today, you’ll find that the entire story arc is no longer present. While there was a time when you could watch Andi Mack from back to front, multiple episodes have been pulled from Disney+, with the first season suffering the most.

Disney’s motivation behind cutting the episodes is pretty straightforward. Cast member Stoney Westmoreland – who played Andi’s grandfather – was arrested and pleaded guilty to child sex charges, leading to the removal of every episode featuring the actor.

One “Satanic” Episode of Darkwing Duck

Darkwing Duck, a 1990s Disney Afternoon spin-off of DuckTales, starred Drake Mallard as the titular superhero. Balancing his secret identity with single parenthood, Darkwing fought crime in St. Canard with his signature catchphrase, “Let’s get dangerous!”, and a host of gadgets.

While multiple episodes of the show were actually banned, it was “Hot Spells” that ended up disappearing for good. This saw Darkwing, Gosalyn, and Morgana visit the latter’s old magic school, where Beelzebub decides to steal Darkwing’s soul. With parental groups protesting after its release due to its use of “religiously sensitive subject matter” and “Satanic themes,” it’s not totally surprising that Disney chose to omit this episode from its streaming library.

The “Michael Jackson Episode” of The Simpsons

The Simpsons is renowned for its celebrity cameos, including the Prince of Pop himself in season three’s episode “Stark Raving Dad.” This famously saw Michael Jackson voicing a character impersonating Michael Jackson (meta, right?) in a mental institution.

Even before Disney+ debuted, The Simpsons episode was pulled from circulation. The decision came courtesy of executive producer James L. Brooks, who decided to axe the episode from all outlets in March 2019 after HBO released Leaving Neverland, a documentary delving into the allegations made against Jackson. Some fans were disappointed with the move but, as Brooks said, “This is our book, and we’re allowed to take out a chapter.”

Two Culturally Insensitive Episodes of Tale Spin