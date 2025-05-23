Fans Say Disney Made a Huge Mistake With Florida Theme Park Expansion

Fans agree one Walt Disney World location is in desperate need of an upgrade.

Over the years, the Disney parks and resorts, specifically Walt Disney World, have expanded in numerous ways, both in scope and scale. From exciting new rides and attractions to brand-new lands, restaurants, and hotels, a Disney vacation looks a lot different than it did a decade ago.

One of the biggest ways Walt Disney World has changed is the resort’s different themed lands, which can be found all across the four main theme parks. Magic Kingdom’s lands are perhaps the most iconic, offering guests the chance to travel to the final frontier in Tomorrowland, take an exhilarating jungle cruise in Adventureland, and live out their wildest fairy tale fantasies in Fantasyland.

EPCOT and Animal Kingdom also feature themed areas, though many consider Disney’s Hollywood Studios to have the best lands in the entire resort. Here, guests can embark on their own Star Wars adventure and get to know Woody and Buzz inside the park’s Toy Story Land.

Toy Story Land is home to several attractions, including a large roller coaster and a few restaurants. However, one thing the land lacks is shade, something fans recently discussed in length online.

Fans Want More Shade Inside Disney World’s Toy Story Land

Reddit user CMarlow sparked a discussion by asking why Disney didn’t design Toy Story Land with more shade.

“It’s notoriously hot there and even after the sun goes down it still feels 5-10° hotter than Galaxy’s Edge,” said the user. “How easy would it be for them to just integrate green army men parachutes as shaders in that area? (Supported by nearby tinker toys for example).”

The user shared concept art (created using AI) for a potential solution to the land’s shade problem. The post stirred up many thoughts from the rest of the Walt Disney World community, receiving nearly three thousand interactions.

The majority of fans agree, saying that it’s not just a Toy Story Land problem but an issue that affects all of Hollywood Studios. “The whole park is a big hot concrete slab, said one user. “Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like all the other parks have more shade.”

Many users concluded that Disney chose not to add shade to Toy Story Land to save money, though this is not confirmed. The resort recently added a few shaded elements near Woody’s Lunchbox, a rodeo-themed quick-service restaurant.

“And don’t get me started on benches with no shade,” said another user. “Who wants to sit on hot metal bench in 100F heat in full sun.”

Guests visiting Disney World should be prepared for high temperatures, intense humidity, and near-constant sun exposure. There are ways to beat the heat at Disney, but guests will definitely want to stay hydrated, wear cool clothing, and put on sunscreen.

Whether or not Disney continues to add more shade to Toy Story Land in the future remains to be seen, but there’s certainly demand for it.

Toy Story Land opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in June 2018, forever changing the park’s shape and feel. Today, Toy Story Land continues to be one of the most popular locations in all of Walt Disney World, thanks in large part to its core inspiration of Pixar’s classic animated film franchise.

Guests have their pick of attractions in Toy Story Land, with the headliner being Slinky Dog Dash. While meant for the whole family, Slinky Dog Dash shouldn’t be underestimated. Guests will wind, twirl, swoop, and soar as they follow along the tracks Andy laid out in his backyard.

For a slower-paced experience, guests can hop on Alien Swirling Saucers. This spinner ride, similar to Magic Kingdom’s Teacups, twirls guests around other riders in a fun, brightly-lit outdoor space station environment.

Perhaps the land’s most popular attraction is Toy Story Midway Mania. This arcade-style dark ride invites guests to shoot a variety of targets as they compete with others to achieve the highest score. The ride is similar to Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom, though many prefer Toy Story Midway Mania for its more modern effects and visuals, as well as its easier-to-use blasters.

Do you agree that Toy Story Land needs more shade? What is your favorite land at Walt Disney World?