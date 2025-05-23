ALERT: Disney Closing Pirates of the Caribbean Theme Park Ride in One Month

One of Disney’s most famous theme park rides is closing soon.

Few of Disney’s theme park creations have grown to be as popular, cherished, or recognizable as Pirates of the Caribbean.

Other experiences like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world” are all certainly iconic in their own way, but few manage to capture the same “magic” found in Pirates of the Caribbean. While there are a number of reasons as to why Pirates is so iconic, it’s likely the dark ride’s collection of animatronics that has helped it remain one of Disney’s most beloved attractions.

All kinds of audio-animatronics can be seen throughout the Disney theme parks. Older models have a more limited range of movement and are typically scaled to humans. However, Disney Imagineering has innovated greatly over the last few years, creating some of the most jaw-dropping and realistic animatronic figures ever seen.

Pirates of the Caribbean falls in the middle, featuring both old and newer animatronic figures, theming, and effects. Versions of the dark ride can be found all around the world, including Disneyland Paris, where it is set to receive some upgrades very soon.

Pirates of the Caribbean Closing In June at Disneyland Paris

Pirates of the Caribbean is set to close at Disneyland Paris on June 23, 2025. The European resort confirmed this closure earlier this year. Pirates of the Caribbean is set to reopen on July 12, meaning guests won’t have to go too long without the attration.

Ahead of the ride’s closure, several animatronics have been removed and replaced. It’s unclear what will tkeplace during the ride’s refurbishment, though hopefully, geusts can expect to see some improvements when Pirates of the Caribbean reopens.

Disneyland Paris has a lot of other rides and attractions guests can enjoy in the meantime, ranging from classics like “it’s a small world” and Peter Pan’s Flight to high-speed thrill rides like Hyperspace Mountain and Crush’s Coaster. One of Disneyland Paris’ most famous rides is Phantom Manor, the resort’s version of Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion.

The Pirates of the Caribbean brand is set to expand soon, with Walt Disney World opening a new bar/tavern inspired by the dark ride this year. Named The Beak and Barrel, this new pirate-themed lounge will feature stiff drinks and small bites, giving guests a chance to take a break from the often chaotic nature of Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The Beak and Barrel will be located right near the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean at the park’s Adventureland. The experience will operate similarly to Oga’s Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, meaning guests will be timed once inside.

Disney has promised that The Beak and Barrel will be a worthy addition to Magic Kingdom and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The bar will blend the worlds of the live-action film and the classic dark ride.

What is your favorite Disney ride or attraction?