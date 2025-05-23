Orlando Airport Braces for Nearly 1 Million Travelers: What Disney World Visitors Need To Know

Disney World and Universal Orlando guests should be ready for delays, cancellations, and maybe worse. Orlando International Airport is bracing for a record-shattering weekend with nearly 1 million tourists flooding the terminals.

The suitcase zippers are stretching. Flip-flops and sunscreen are flying off shelves. Somewhere, a child is already asking, “Are we there yet?” But for travelers heading to the most magical and thrilling places on earth—Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort—there’s one hurdle before the fun begins: getting there.

This Memorial Day weekend, Orlando International Airport (MCO) is expected to see an unprecedented surge in traffic. How big? Try nearly one million travelers in just six days. And with this surge comes the real question: Are you ready for the travel rush that’s about to hit Central Florida?

A Record-Setting Week at MCO

From Thursday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 27, airport officials estimate that more than 957,000 people will pass through Orlando’s main airport—a notable increase from last year. This marks not just the start of summer vacation, but a powerful indication that tourism in Orlando is back in full swing.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day, with 87,498 departures, surpassing last year’s record of 82,402. Here’s how the rest of the weekend stacks up:

Saturday : 83,675 departures | 84,564 arrivals

Sunday : 82,266 departures | 81,240 arrivals

Monday : 87,054 departures | 86,878 arrivals

Tuesday: 73,152 departures | 75,143 arrivals

It’s clear: Central Florida is the place to be, and nearly a million travelers agree.

Why This Matters: The Bigger Picture

Beyond just long lines and packed terminals, this surge reflects a broader trend—the continued rebound and rise of domestic and international travel. Orlando, already one of the most visited destinations in the world, is seeing record traffic thanks to the return of global tourism, the reopening of schools and work calendars, and major theme park expansions on the horizon.

With Universal’s Epic Universe set to open next year and ongoing enhancements at Walt Disney World, Orlando’s reputation as the theme park capital of the world is only strengthening. As a result, MCO is under growing pressure to accommodate not just visitors—but experiences.

Planning to Fly Through MCO? Here’s How to Survive the Chaos

To help ease the pressure and avoid travel day stress, airport officials are encouraging guests to prepare in advance with these essential tips:

✈️ Reserve Security Screening Ahead of Time

Use MCO Reserve to book a TSA screening time slot, reducing the stress of standing in long lines.

📱 Download the MCO App

Stay updated with real-time flight info, terminal maps, wait times, and alerts right from your phone.

📦 Pack Like a Pro

Review MCO’s video guide to avoid delays at security, especially for liquids and electronics.

🚗 Use Cell Phone Lots

Instead of circling, drivers can use the North or South Cell Phone Lots to wait for arriving passengers.

🔍 Check TSA’s Website

For security rules, prohibited items, and packing reminders, head to TSA.gov.

Heading to Disney or Universal? Timing Is Everything

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, or Islands of Adventure, arriving at MCO early and giving yourself cushion time is essential. That extra hour could be the difference between a peaceful stroll through Main Street, U.S.A. and sprinting to your rental car in panic.

Keep in mind that delays, traffic congestion, and longer shuttle wait times could affect your vacation plans. If you’re using ride shares or hotel shuttles, confirm pickup details early. And for those staying at Universal partner hotels, make use of complimentary shuttle services to bypass parking fees and crowds.

What It All Means: A Summer of Surges for Disney World Guests and Orlando International Airport

This travel boom is only the beginning. With summer just kicking off, expect more record-breaking weekends at MCO, especially as kids get out of school and international visitors pour in.

The takeaway? Orlando isn’t just bouncing back—it’s booming. And whether you’re coming for Cinderella’s castle or the thrills of VelociCoaster, navigating the airport smartly is your first step toward the fun.

So if you’re heading to Orlando this weekend, pack your patience—and maybe a few snacks—and embrace the adventure from the moment you check in. Because the magic doesn’t just start in the parks. It begins the moment you land.