Disney World Disruption? Police Crackdown Continues at Travel Hub

Orlando International Airport, the travel hub to the Central Florida theme parks, is under police watch as more illegal activity is reported–and it could affect your Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

May 22 marks a special day in the 2025 calendar as Universal Orlando Resort opens its third theme park gate, Universal Epic Universe. Inviting guests through several portals to lands like How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter–Ministry of Magic, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Epic Universe is a game-changing new addition to the Sunshine State’s theme park landscape.

Many may think Disney World would be nervous with Epic Universe’s grand opening, but officials are claiming that the boost in tourism is only beneficial for the parks. President of the Walt Disney World Resort, Jeff Vahle, said on his Instagram that it was a big win: “It takes great passion and dedication to bring new projects to life. Best of luck to the Universal Orlando team with the opening of Epic Universe! Another big win for tourism in Florida,” Vahle shared.

Prior to this, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro said that if visitors were heading to Epic Universe, they would “have to” visit the Magic Kingdom. While it’s not yet announced, the opening of Epic Universe may prompt the House of Mouse to move forward with a fifth park of its own in Florida.

If the tourism boost does take place, then more and more travellers will be moving through Orlando International Airport—but they may want to be aware of one thing. The airport, commonly known as MCO, is the main central hub for travel to the Universal and Disney theme parks, with services like hire cars, taxis, coaches, and more able to transport people from the airport to their destinations.

According to Click Orlando, a police crackdown continues at MCO, and it could cause disruption for those heading out to resorts like Walt Disney World.

“Police have stepped up enforcement against illegal vehicle-for-hire operators at and near Orlando International Airport (MCO), where unregistered, unpermitted and/or uninsured drivers continue to offer unauthorized rides to unsuspecting passengers at discounted rates,” the outlet wrote.

After an undercover police operation, a driver named Sherry McGuire was apprehended after she unknowingly set out to pick up an officer. “According to police, McGuire directed officers to the Denny’s for a pickup,” the report reads. “McGuire admitted to News 6 that she had been previously ticketed and trespassed from MCO by police on March 20, ‘for not being registered with the city of Orlando.'”

McGuire claimed she did not know she had to have a permit for the City of Orlando as well as for the state of Florida. She was ticketed, her car towed, and charged for “driving with intent to pick up passengers within Orlando city limits without a city driver’s permit and without a city vehicle permit.”

To minimize disruption on their Disney World–or Universal Epic Universe–vacations, travellers should ensure they have the proper transportation methods to and from the Orlando International airport.

Has your vacation ever been derailed due to transportation issues? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!