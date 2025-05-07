Disney’s Theme Park Revenue Soars Amid Intense Backlash Over Price Hikes

Disney’s finances are looking good, but its public perception is changing among the theme park crowd.

The Walt Disney Company released its Q2 FY25 fiscal report Wednesday morning, revealing several interesting details about the company’s operations over the last several months. The company’s Disney Experiences segment saw a 9% increase in operating income. Consumer products increased by 14% from $387 million to $443 million.

In total, Disney scooped up $23.6 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2025, a rise of 7% over Q2 fiscal year 2024. This is a great number for Disney, especially its CEO Bob Iger and its shareholders, though some may not be all that surprised considering all of the price hikes the company’s theme park and entertainment divisions have seen recently.

Disney Company Revenue Booms Amid Price Hike Controversy

A trip to Disneyland and Disney World has always been rather pricey, but there’s no denying that the cost of a Disney vacation has inflated substantially over recent years. What makes things frustrating for fans is how many areas of Disney’s parks see price hikes. It’s not just the cost of tickets and hotels that have risen, but Disney’s restaurants, merchandise, and add-on services, like the exorbitantly priced Lightning Lane Premier Pass are are priced higher too, all of which add up quickly.

Obviously, there are a number of different tools and strategies guests can use to save some money, like staying off-property and bringing in their own food. However, when the cost of a single day at the Magic Kingdom ranges from $150 to $200, it’s just a fact that guests will need to shell out some serious cash if they want to see where Mickey Mouse lives.

Recent reports even show that a significant portion of Disney vacationers go into debt to afford their trips, something that could change as the country and the world enter one of the most uncertain economic periods ever seen.

Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, has also become more expensive in the years since its release. The Disney+ experience in general has changed quite a bit since 2019, with Disney adding advertisements to lower tiers of the service and also cracking down on password sharing among users.

Disney cites its entertainment division as the primary driver for the quarter, with Disney+ and Hulu seeing a total of 180.7 million subscribers, an increase of 2.5 million over Q1 2025. Disney also says that park attendance has increased, as has guest spending.

Disney’s grasp on the entertainment and vacation industries shouldn’t be surprising, but considering how unhappy a significant portion of the fandom is with all of the company’s recent price hikes, one has to wonder if there is a limit.

On the flip side, Disney revealed that international parks revenue dropped by 5%, signaling continued interest in places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but struggles with places like Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

This isn’t to say these places aren’t worth visiting, because they certainly are, but places like Disneyland Paris are currently in the middle of several large-scale construction projects, likely knocking them down a few pegs for both local and international visitors.

Amid the news blitz Disney unleashed this morning, the company also officially announced its next theme park will be built in Abu Dhabi. Fans have been wondering for years where Disney might open its next theme park, and with Epic Universe on the rise in Orlando, it seems Disney was inspired to branch out further, confirming its first theme park in the Middle East.

