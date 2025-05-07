After 70 Years, Disneyland Builds New Castle

After almost 70 years of magic, Disneyland Resort is nearly done building a new version of Sleeping Beauty Castle. But don’t worry, Walt Disney’s original castle isn’t going anywhere.

Disneyland Resort is just days away from starting its 70th anniversary celebrations. Though Disneyland Park’s birthday isn’t until July 15, most of the anniversary offerings begin on May 16, 2025. They include attraction updates, new and returning entertainment, and decorations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

At Disneyland Park, decorations will adorn Sleeping Beauty Castle and other areas throughout the original Disney park‘s nine lands. “it’s a small world” will introduce new dolls inspired by Pixar’s Coco (2017), a final song verse written by the Sherman brothers, and an all-new nighttime projection show, “Tapestry of Happiness.” The Wondrous Journeys fireworks and Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return at night, while the new “Celebrate Happy Cavalcade” will debut during the day. The mini parade features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other classic characters in themed outfits alongside Duffy and ShellieMay.

Disney California Adventure Park is offering its fair share of celebrations with the all-new interactive “World of Color Happiness!” nighttime show and a 70th anniversary-themed update to the Toy Story Midway Mania! attraction. The “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade will also return during the day.

But the decorations go beyond Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. A 50-foot sculpture of Sleeping Beauty Castle will welcome guests in the esplanade between the two Southern California Disney parks. It will feature intricate glasswork and golden details, the perfect photo-op for a Disneyland70 vacation.

With just days left before Disneyland Resort’s anniversary celebrations begin, crews are almost done building the Sleeping Beauty Castle sculpture. Redditor u/TheDisneyScoopGuy recently shared these photos of the in-progress sculpture towering over the construction walls:

The Disneyland 70th anniversary esplanade photo op got spires overnight! This castle is going to look so cool once it’s finished!

Disney Parks fans are loving this tribute to Walt Disney’s original castle.

“Very exciting!” u/Belsibeth commented. “It’s coming along super well.”

“I really love all these colors together,” said u/babyglubglubglub. “Reminding me of Hunchback!!!”

Most Disneyland70 offerings will begin on May 16, but Disneyland Resort is keeping at least one surprise for its actual birthday. On July 15, the “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” show will debut at the Main Street Opera House, temporarily replacing Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln. The show features the first-ever audio-animatronic of Walt Disney, and several pieces from the Walt Disney Archives will be on display in the lobby. After the show’s initial run, it will alternate performances with Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln.

Disneyland70 celebrations will continue through the summer of 2026.

Which Disneyland70 celebration are you most excited about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!