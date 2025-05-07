Thousands of Disney Vacations Canceled, on Hold as of May 7, 2025

Thousands of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort vacations face delays or cancellations now that the REAL ID Act has officially taken effect in the United States. Even with an airline ticket or Disney Resort reservation, countless Americans without REAL ID-compliant identification will be turned away at the TSA checkpoint, unable to fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), or other domestic airports.

The REAL ID Act has taken nearly two decades to take effect. Congress first passed the law in 2005 as an extra security measure in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The legislation created consistent federal document guidelines for obtaining a driver’s license or state ID rather than leaving it up to the individual states.

Originally set to take effect in 2008, the REAL ID Act deadline was pushed back several times due to issues with implementation in certain states. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the legislation even more. Many Americans either assumed the law would never take effect or got used to the repeated deadline changes, and never upgraded their state identification cards to REAL IDs.

Flying domestically is no longer an option for adult Americans without that gold or black star in the upper right corner of their state ID or driver’s license. Minors (under 18) can fly without REAL IDs as long as an adult with compliant identification accompanies them. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has made it clear that it will not make exceptions.

Effective immediately, all American travelers must have one of the following forms of identification to fly domestically:

REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID (marked with a star)

U.S. passport or passport card

DHS Trusted Traveler card (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI)

Military ID or other federally approved forms

The TSA has stated that they will allow some passengers who flew out before May 7 to return on their round-trip flights without REAL IDs. However, these travelers will be pulled for additional screening and aren’t guaranteed entry. Otherwise, all American adults need a REAL ID to fly in the United States.

There’s no telling how many Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacations have been impacted by the REAL ID Act. Don’t let yours be one of them! Double-check your identification before you book, and make an appointment at the DMV to upgrade to a REAL ID if necessary.

Does the REAL ID Act change how you feel about flying? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.