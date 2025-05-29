Crowd Rushes Disneyland Security in Mass Park Takeover

The Disneyland70 celebrations are in full swing, and the Disney parks are feeling the crowd crush. Last week, a Disneyland Resort guest shared their experience with a lengthy security line at a time when there’s usually no wait to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Even though Disneyland Resort’s birthday isn’t until July 17, Disneyland70 kicked off on May 16, 2025. The celebration includes themed food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, new and returning entertainment offerings, festive decorations, and character experiences throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Some Disney Park attractions have even gotten makeovers for the anniversary party!

At Disneyland Park, guests can enjoy the “Celebrate Happy” cavalcade starring Duffy and ShellieMay, two characters rarely seen at the United States Disney parks. On “it’s a small world”, guests can spot two new Coco (2017) dolls and experience the “Tapestry of Happiness” nighttime projection show. The Wondrous Journeys fireworks and “Paint the Night” electrical parade have also returned for Disneyland70.

Disney California Adventure Park also has its fair share of Disneyland70 offerings, including the new interactive “World of Color Happiness” nighttime show and the returning “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” parade. The Toy Story Midway Mania! attraction also received a Disneyland70-themed refresh.

Since the Disneyland70 celebration began, increased crowd levels have been reported across Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District. Last week, Reddit user u/Development-Fiesty visited Disneyland Resort at 7:00 p.m., expecting much of the daily chaos to have ended, only to find an unusually long security line. The Disney Park guest shared this photo:

7pm security line

Other guests shared similar crowded experiences in recent days.

“I was there Thursday,” said u/JustLo619. “It was on of the most crowded nights I’ve seen in my 40 plus years going to the park.”

Disney Parks fans attributed the evening crowd madness to new entertainment offerings and the returning “Paint the Night” parade.

“People don’t remember or didn’t experience it, but a decade ago, paint the night brought crowds Every. Single. Night. The entire time it ran,” u/stellalunawitchbaby commented.

Disneyland Resort is saving some anniversary fun for its actual birthday. On July 17, a final song verse written by the Sherman brothers will debut on “it’s a small world”, and the Main Street Opera House will premiere “Walt Disney – A Magical Life.” The show, featuring the first-ever Walt Disney audio-animatronic, will take over for Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln during its initial run and later alternate performances.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience the Disneyland70 fun yet, don’t worry! The celebration continues through summer 2026.

How do you beat the crowds at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your best strategies with Inside the Magic!